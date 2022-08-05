Former California Democrat leader on Biden losing support: 'Rats running from a sinking ship'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former California Democratic Party leader explained why Joe Biden is losing support with his own party and Hispanic voters, as his approval rating drops among both groups.

Former State Senate Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to address why the Democratic Party needs new leadership in order to gain more support. Several Democrats have sidestepped in recent weeks when asked whether they want Biden to run in 2024.

"These are essentially rats running from a sinking ship," she said.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last month, a spokesman for the Young Democrats of America wouldn't say whether the organization wanted Biden to run again, but did admit that they would support him should he become the nominee.

The administration has maintained that Biden is planning to run for re-election, but the growing list of those opposed to his candidacy suggest his age and unpopularity with voters could be hampering his potential candidacy.

Biden currently has an underwater approval rating, with the latest Fox News poll showing just 40% of voters approve of his job performance.

Romero said part of the reason Biden is failing to maintain support is because of the Democratic Party's failure to accurately message the reality of what is facing the country.

"We are finding that we do not believe the messaging that's coming from the DNC and are basically saying it's not about a new generation of leadership, it's about the economy, it's about the recession, it's about inflation, it's about jobs. It's about basically the same kitchen table issues that this Democratic Party led by Joe Biden, are failing to address."

Romero went on to explain that this correlates to how Latino voters have started moving away from the Democrats because of the left pushing "wokeism" and not addressing serious issues like border security and inflation.

"We're tired of Joe Biden, whether it's dealing with border insecurity at the border, whether it's dealing with inflation or recession, too much wokeism gone amok, the lack of parents' rights in education. So Latinos are a key group and the Democratic Party is waking up to a very cruel slap in the face from Latinos saying, we're tired of just being taken for granted," she told Todd Piro.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report