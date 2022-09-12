Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election.

Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks as Biden continues to slip in the polls.

"Let's face it, Joe Biden is Kamala Harris's meal ticket to potentially the presidency," Romero told co-host Todd Piro.

"She needs to go ahead and to keep putting out there for the public and especially potential other opponents that Joe Biden is running because the longer that people can believe that myth, the greater the opportunity is that no other contender like Newsom or Buttigieg change or even Hillary Clinton might step into the fray."

Harris told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday she would "proudly" run with Biden in 2024 assuming he seeks re-election.

The vice president also mentioned Americans "demand justice" on former President Donald Trump despite looming questions surrounding the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Romero said she is "appalled" over the Justice Department's raid and suggested Harris' remarks are a political ploy to distract from the Biden administration's various crises.

"I think many of us, probably most of us, are appalled, whatever we think of Donald Trump, of what happened to the president, the former president of the United States, so I am disenchanted with that," Romero said.

"Once again, it's politi-speak," she continued. "It's a way to try to reshape and to try to encourage the electorate to not look at inflation, to not look at the supply chain, to not look at the crisis of a very unsecured border, and to try to focus on these so-called divisive issues such as an activist court. It is a disappointment."