Former Brexit Party leader blasts media outlet for linking Boris Johnson's populism views to his demise

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage called MSNBC's assertion that Boris Johnson’s demise means the end of populism in the United Kingdom as "nonsense" on Thursday's "The Ingraham Angle."

NIGEL FARAGE: The truth of it is, he adopted Brexit, and I was very pleased when he did, because I'd fought, as you know, a long, quite lonely campaign. But the truth of it is, he got elected as a conservative, governed as a liberal, committing the U.K. to net-zero, increasing taxes, increasing the size of the state, becoming an LGBT fanatic.

And the reason he's gone is, number one, he betrayed millions of people who trusted him to stand up against globalization. We felt we had this pro-China maniac running the country. And number two, because he proved to be an outright born liar. So the idea that Johnson's demise means the end of populism is nonsense, and I very much hope and believe that whoever replaces him in the Conservative Party will actually be stronger on these views, far stronger than Johnson himself. MSNBC have got this so wrong. It's just not true.

