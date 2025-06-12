Expand / Collapse search
Former AG Barr shreds Gavin Newsom's 'nonsense' legal claims as Trump sends in troops to quell LA riots

Trump's former attorney general says 'statute' is clear on National Guard deploying to Los Angeles

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
close
Former Attorney General Bill Barr discusses the federal government's response to the Los Angeles riots on 'The Story.'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops in response to recent riots in the state.

Appearing on "The Story" Wednesday, Barr dismissed Newsom’s lawsuit as unfounded.

"[Newsom's] comments, his legal arguments are nonsense, they can't be taken seriously," Barr said.

The lawsuit targets Trump’s authority to federalize the National Guard without the permission of the state’s governor. Newsom argues that the president overstepped his constitutional bounds when he called in troops, while the Trump administration maintains the move is well within federal powers.

TRUMP TELLS JUDGE HE DOES NOT NEED NEWSOM’S PERMISSION TO CRACK DOWN ON RIOTERS, DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD

Fire in street during LA riot

A protester places debris in a fire as Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stand guard outside an industrial park in Paramount, Calif., on Saturday, June 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

"The National Guard is an asset that can be used by the states for state purposes, but it also can be federalized and used by federal government for federal purposes," Barr explained. "This has happened throughout our history."

According to a recent court filing, administration lawyers argue that the president is under "no obligation" to consult with or notify a state governor before activating the National Guard for federal use.

Trump invoked a federal statute that allows the use of military forces in cases of "rebellion or danger of a rebellion" against the U.S. government. 

Newsom contends the unrest does not rise to that threat level and insists deploying troops only escalated tensions.

REPUBLICAN ATTORNEYS GENERAL ACCUSE CALIFORNIA OF EXCUSING 'LAWLESSNESS'

Rioters clash with California National Guard and police outside a federal building in Los Angeles during unrest sparked by federal immigration raids.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Protesters confront California National Guard soldiers and police outside of a federal building as protests continue in Los Angeles following three days of clashes with police after a series of immigration raids on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (David McNew/Getty Images)

"Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy," Newsom said in a statement earlier this week. "Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President. We ask the court to immediately block these unlawful actions."

The legal battle intensified after Newsom sought a temporary restraining order to block the deployment. On Tuesday night, a federal judge denied the immediate request but scheduled a hearing for Thursday to consider the state’s motion.

NEWSOM FILES EMERGENCY MOTION TO 'IMMEDIATELY BLOCK' TRUMP’S USE OF MILITARY TO STOP LA RIOTS

Barr defended the administration’s legal stance, saying the federal law in question has long allowed the president to deploy the National Guard both domestically and abroad.

"The very same provision that's being used here is used when the president has, throughout our history, sent National Guard troops overseas," Barr said. 

William Barr

Then-Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP) (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

"The statute is clear that when the president makes that decision, the troops shall serve as directed by the president. The governors cannot veto the federal government's use of the National Guard."

The Los Angeles riots broke out in response to federal immigration raids, with the White House sending in National Guard troops to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and federal buildings. 

Despite the unrest, the Department of Homeland Security says it has continued to arrest multiple convicted criminals in the United States illegally. 

