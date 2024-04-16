Trump hush money trial enters day two as jury selection continues
Former President Trump's hush money payments trial entered day two on Tuesday, with the jury selection process continuing after lawyers disqualified dozens of jurors. Witnesses like Stormy Daniels and Trump will not testify until after the jury is selected, which is expected to take weeks.
On Monday, Judge Juan Merchan began the jury selection process of whittling down a pool of 200 potential jurors to just 12 – the panel that will be selected to decide the unprecedented case against former President Trump.
After being sworn in on Monday, the judge pressed the first group of 96 potential jurors about their potential role, saying, “you alone are the judges of the facts…you alone will determine if the defendant is guilty.”
He added that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and that their decision must be guided on “a full and fair evaluation of the evidence.”
When Merchan asked the group if they could be fair and impartial, more than half said “no.” At least 50 were dismissed for that reason.
During the selection process, each potential juror is seated in the jury box and asked to answer 42 questions that gather information about the person’s work history, political affiliations and what forms of media they choose to watch and listen to.
The prospective jurors must be Manhattan residents. They are also asked if they have any scheduling conflicts with the trial expected to last six weeks. The judge assured the jurors that if they observe the Passover holiday, they do not have to choose between jury duty and observing. Merchan said he would work around the jurors, depending on their needs.
Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report
In 2019, former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance began the investigation that led to the charges former President Trump is now facing.
Vance’s investigation was focused on possible bank, insurance and tax fraud. The case involved financial dealings of Trump’s Manhattan properties, including his flagship Fifth Avenue building, Trump Tower, and the valuation of his 213-acre Seven Springs estate in Westchester.
When he took over as district attorney in January 2022, Bragg stopped pursuing charges against Trump and suspended the investigation "indefinitely," according to one of the top prosecutors who resigned from the office in protest.
Prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who had been leading the investigation under Vance, submitted their resignations after Bragg began raising doubts about pursuing a case against Trump.
After Pomerantz and Dunne resigned, seemingly amid pressure, Bragg then brought the charges against Trump.
Prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office have argued that former President Trump violated the gag order imposed upon him by posting on social media three times about the case and possible witnesses.
Last month, Judge Juan Merchan imposed the gag order on Trump pointing to his "prior extrajudicial statements," saying they establish "a sufficient risk to the administration of justice."
Merchan ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about witnesses concerning their potential participation, or about counsel in the case – other than Bragg – or about court staff, DA staff or family members of staff.
Merchan also ordered that Trump cannot make or direct others to make public statements about any prospective juror or chosen juror.
Merchan said he will hear arguments on whether Trump violated the gag order on April 23 at 9:30 a.m.
The district attorney's office argued Monday that Trump has violated the order three times in social media posts and should pay $1,000 for each violation of the gag order. The prosecutors said Trump should remove the posts and requested that he be held in contempt.
The defense team has until April 19 to file a written response to the prosecutors' claims Trump violated the gag order.
Former President Trump has blasted the case against him, deriding the hush money trial as “political persecution.”
“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Trump said Monday as he entered the court house. “It’s a case that should have never been brought.”
The former president also called the trial “an assault on America. And that’s why I’m very proud to be here,” he said Monday.
Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, has also been active on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump has also blasted a gag order imposed on him by Judge Juan Merchan, which prevents him from speaking about jurors, court staff and their families.
“I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me. Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
Trump’s campaign has also characterized the trial as a “Biden trial,” seeming to indicate that all cases brought against him have been brought in coordination with President Biden’s White House and the Democratic Party.
Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report
