Trump hush money trial enters day two as jury selection continues

On Monday, Judge Juan Merchan began the jury selection process of whittling down a pool of 200 potential jurors to just 12 – the panel that will be selected to decide the unprecedented case against former President Trump.

After being sworn in on Monday, the judge pressed the first group of 96 potential jurors about their potential role, saying, “you alone are the judges of the facts…you alone will determine if the defendant is guilty.”

He added that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and that their decision must be guided on “a full and fair evaluation of the evidence.”

When Merchan asked the group if they could be fair and impartial, more than half said “no.” At least 50 were dismissed for that reason.

During the selection process, each potential juror is seated in the jury box and asked to answer 42 questions that gather information about the person’s work history, political affiliations and what forms of media they choose to watch and listen to.

The prospective jurors must be Manhattan residents. They are also asked if they have any scheduling conflicts with the trial expected to last six weeks. The judge assured the jurors that if they observe the Passover holiday, they do not have to choose between jury duty and observing. Merchan said he would work around the jurors, depending on their needs.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report