Chiefs’ Andy Reid baffled by question linking Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship to Biden re-election

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was caught off guard when questioned Tuesday about a conspiracy theory linking Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship to President Biden’s bid for re-election.

The question, asked by a media member from Germany during Tuesday’s press conference in Las Vegas, left Reid shaking his head before he responded with a smirk, "That’s way out of my league."

"It’s very similar to me speaking German," he continued. "But listen, I appreciate the question. She’s been great, and we had a nice visit with President Biden last year. That’s about as far as I can go."

Much of the storyline surrounding the Chiefs this season has centered around the veteran tight end’s relationship with the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

The couple made their on-field debut together after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game last month, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.

Swift’s plans for the big game remain unknown. She'll be in Japan to resume her Eras Tour Feb. 10, but attending the game remains a possibility.

A report from The New York Times last month said President Biden's aides are hoping for Swift to endorse his campaign because she has openly supported Democratic candidates in previous elections, including Biden’s 2020 campaign.

The Chiefs are focused on becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions, an accomplishment that will earn them another trip to the White House.