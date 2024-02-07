Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs’ Andy Reid baffled by question linking Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship to Biden re-election

'That’s way out of my league,' Reid said of the conspiracy theory

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was caught off guard when questioned Tuesday about a conspiracy theory linking Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship to President Biden’s bid for re-election. 

The question, asked by a media member from Germany during Tuesday’s press conference in Las Vegas, left Reid shaking his head before he responded with a smirk, "That’s way out of my league." 

Andy Reid on the sidelines

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"It’s very similar to me speaking German," he continued. "But listen, I appreciate the question. She’s been great, and we had a nice visit with President Biden last year. That’s about as far as I can go."

Much of the storyline surrounding the Chiefs this season has centered around the veteran tight end’s relationship with the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist. 

The couple made their on-field debut together after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game last month, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. 

Travis Kelce wraps his arm around Taylor Swift at NFL playoffs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have support from their families. (Patrick Smith)

Swift’s plans for the big game remain unknown. She'll be in Japan to resume her Eras Tour Feb. 10, but attending the game remains a possibility. 

A report from The New York Times last month said President Biden's aides are hoping for Swift to endorse his campaign because she has openly supported Democratic candidates in previous elections, including Biden’s 2020 campaign. 

Taylor Swift looks elated on stage at the Grammys holding the award for Best Pop Vocal Album in a white dress with long black gloves

Winning her 13th Grammy for best pop vocal album Feb. 4, Taylor Swift reminded the crowd in her acceptance speech that the number has deep significance to her. She then announced her upcoming 11th studio album. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chiefs are focused on becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champions, an accomplishment that will earn them another trip to the White House. 

