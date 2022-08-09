Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Florida attorney general: FBI's 'respect' hinges on this case

Florida attorney general skeptical of DOJ's methods

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Florida attorney general: This better be a 'rock solid case' Video

Florida attorney general: This better be a 'rock solid case'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody questions the intent behind the FBI's raiding of Mar-a-Lago on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reacts to the FBI's Monday morning raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "The Ingraham Angle."

ASHLEY MOODY: And you would expect there to be subpoenas if there was any suspect of classified information - requesting documents - as has been done in these similar cases, not 30 FBI agents rushing in on a search warrant. 

GOP SLAMS ‘WEAPONIZATION’ OF DOJ AFTER TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT ‘ACCOUNTABILITY’

It is certainly unusual. And I tell you what, the charges, if there are any the allegations, this better be a rock solid case to wreck whatever respect there is right now for the FBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Florida attorney general: I learned about FBI's raid when the public did Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.