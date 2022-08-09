Florida attorney general: FBI's 'respect' hinges on this case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reacts to the FBI's Monday morning raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "The Ingraham Angle."

ASHLEY MOODY: And you would expect there to be subpoenas if there was any suspect of classified information - requesting documents - as has been done in these similar cases, not 30 FBI agents rushing in on a search warrant.

GOP SLAMS ‘WEAPONIZATION’ OF DOJ AFTER TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RAIDED BY FBI; DEMS CALL IT ‘ACCOUNTABILITY’

It is certainly unusual. And I tell you what, the charges, if there are any the allegations, this better be a rock solid case to wreck whatever respect there is right now for the FBI.

