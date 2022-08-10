Florida AG Moody calls out Biden: Stop 'cowering behind a cough,' reassure Americans after Trump raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody analyzed the unprecedented FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on ‘Fox & Friends." Moody said Wednesday the White House must

NANCY PELOSI REACTS TO FBI RAID ON TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO RESORT, SAYS AUTHORITIES HAD 'JUSTIFICATION'

ASHLEY MOODY: This is unprecedented by the FBI to raid a former president's home. Someone that was making noise about potentially running again against a current sitting president. I can tell you, as a former prosecutor and judge myself, this tactic seemed overwhelming in terms of what was actually being disputed or sought in terms of the documents. I think that's shocked the nation. I don't care what political party you're from. The FBI raiding a former president's home put everyone on alert. Is the administration or is the DOJ particularly weaponizing a criminal investigation to suppress political opposition? And I think it's incumbent upon this president, this is no time in the history of our nation to cower behind a cough, come out, speak with the American people, assure them that the DOJ and the FBI particularly is not being weaponized, or assure them that you will direct the Department of Justice to explain why this overwhelming tactic was used. I think it's important to the strength and stability of this nation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: