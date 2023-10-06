Flashback: Trump's border wall was called 'racist' and 'anti-immigrant' by liberal media for years

The Biden administration will soon begin constructing a new portion of border wall along the US-Mexico southern border, a policy that members of the liberal media have claimed was "racist" and "anti-immigrant" under former President Trump's leadership.

The Biden administration announced last week it would waive 26 federal restrictions to accelerate construction of the wall along the Texas-Mexico border. President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have said their hands were essentially tied and their policy that walls don't work hasn't changed.

"We have repeatedly asked Congress to rescind this money, but it has not done so, and we are compelled to follow the law," Mayorkas said in a statement.

In any event, the wall has been a sticking point with members of the liberal media for years well.

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo criticized the Trump's plan as a solution to the problem.

"But he only talks about that wall as a solution, as a cure-all as a panacea, the whole back the Brown menace that he wants you to believe in, like we're living in some bizarre ‘Game of Thrones’ drama, except the walkers are Brown not White of course," he said.

Jason Johnson previously said on MSNBC said a wall at the southern border was a "monument to White Nationalism."

"Anybody who agrees to give any money to this wall is foolish," he continued.

Several pundits said in 2018 and 2019 that the wall was racist and declared Trump's administration was "anti-immigration."

Rick Tyler, an MSNBC contributor said in 2018 that Trump's wall was all about keeping "non-White people" from crossing the border and that any fears surrounding the wall were "all race based."

Tyler also wondered why Trump wasn't worried about Canadians, who he said had the "biggest Visa overstays."

"Why aren't we concerned about the Canadians Visa overstays? Because they're White people," he said at the time.

While discussing one of Trump's posts to Twitter in 2018, former GOP congressman David Jolly deemed the former president's administration "anti-immigration" and "anti-diversity," during an appearance on former CNN host Don Lemon's show.

April Ryan, White House corespondent for the Giro, said during the segment that Trump's policies were about "controlling the browning of America."

Futuro Media Group president and CEO Maria Hinojosa told MSNBC's Joy Reid in 2019 that Trump's wall was "racist."

"What is this all about? This is about a wall that is to keep people like me and my students and their families out. It is a wall that is racist. So that’s why there is all of this human suffering," she said.

Frequent "Morning Joe" guest Mike Barnicle said in 2019 that the wall was like a metaphor for Trump's presidency, arguing the foundation of it was "hate" and "fear."

Another frequent MSNBC guest, Donny Deutsch referenced Trump's infamous campaign slogan while criticizing Trump's plans, saying it was not a wall it was a "lets keep America White again."

The New York Times' Mara Gay deemed the wall a "$6 billion monument to hatred and division" in 2019 after the government reopened following a shutdown.

"I think just pulling back and remembering that the government was shutdown and all of this pain to the economy, to these individual workers was felt, not for healthcare, right, but actually to allow the president to build a $6 billion monument to hatred and division and something we don’t actually have any practical need for. It would have been a huge tragedy. We have real problems in this country. We have an opoid epidemic, we have a housing crisis, we have infrastructure crisis," she said at the time.

Biden told reporters on Thursday that he didn't think a border wall would work.

"I'll answer one question on the border wall, the border wall where money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money," the president said, addressing the reports. "They didn't. They wouldn't. And in the meantime, there's nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can't stop that."

