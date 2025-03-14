Expand / Collapse search
FLASHBACK: Then-President Obama urged making 'tough decisions' to cut government spending

In a 2011 video, then-President Barack Obama lamented government paying for a website devoted to a folk music ensemble made up of forest rangers

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Trump and Musk are getting Congress to take fiscal responsibility, says Chris Sununu Video

Trump and Musk are getting Congress to take fiscal responsibility, says Chris Sununu

Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu discusses the effectiveness of President Donald Trump's actions and the disarray within the Democratic Party as Sen. Chuck Schumer is accused of 'betrayal' for supporting Trump's budget.

If Democratic lawmakers won’t listen to President Trump on cutting waste, maybe they’ll listen to President Barack Obama.

In a recently resurfaced video from 2011, then-President Obama called on the federal government to cut wasteful government spending and programs, even the ones that "a lot of people care about."

"Everyone knows that getting rid of the deficit will require some tough decisions, and that includes cutting back on billions of dollars in programs that a lot of people care about," the former president said in the nearly 14-year-old clip.

OBAMA CENTER SUBCONTRACTOR FILES $40M DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT AGAINST ENGINEERING FIRM FOR OVERRUNS

Obama in 2011

An official White House video from 2011 featured then-President Barack Obama urging the federal government to cut wasteful spending. (Screenshot/Obama White House YouTube page)

As a reminder to Democratic figures demanding an end to the Trump administration’s agenda of cutting wasteful government spending, conservative users on X shared the old video of Obama lobbying for similar things. 

Though Obama mentioned the importance of these more painful cuts, he stressed that the U.S. government should at least get rid of its "pointless waste and stupid spending that doesn’t benefit anybody."

He added that it's "waste we should be getting rid of even if we didn’t have a deficit." 

"No amount of waste is acceptable, especially when it’s your money," Obama said, referring to American taxpayers. "Just as families are living within their means, government should too."

Obama even provided some examples of this "stupid spending," asking viewers, "Did you know the federal government pays for a website devoted to a folk music ensemble made up of forest rangers? They’re called the ‘Fiddlin’ Foresters.’"

"I’ll put their music on my iPod, but I’m not paying for their websites."

The 44th president went on to mention what other wasteful things taxpayers were paying for, including "thousands of buildings across the country that no one uses." 

Obama even announced that he was putting then-Vice President Joe Biden in charge of this effort to "hunt down misspent tax dollars in every agency and department of this government."

Biden made an appearance in the clip, noting how the job is going to take "relentless focus."

"We’re holding ourselves accountable, and we’re deeply committed and focused on making government function better," he said. 

JAMES CARVILLE: TOO MANY DEMOCRATS ARE LOSING THEIR MINDS OVER TRUMP. IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE THIS WAY

anti-DOGE demonstrator

DOGE protesters outside the Department of Education in Washington, D.C., on March 11, 2025.  (Peter Pinedo/Fox News Digital)

Conservatives shared the video as proof that even Democratic figures saw the need for dramatic spending cuts.

Musk shared the clip, writing, "Obama sounds exactly like @DOGE!!"

Podcast host Joe Rogan said, "Took 14 years and @elonmusk & @realDonaldTrump for the talk to become action."

Sports radio host Glenn Ordway commented, "Sounds like Trump is just doing exactly what Obama did in 2011...don't remember Dems complaining then."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, shared the video as well, writing, "There’s a video/tweet for everything (2011)."

Reps for the Obamas did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 