FLASHBACK: Then-President Obama urged making 'tough decisions' to cut government spending

If Democratic lawmakers won’t listen to President Trump on cutting waste, maybe they’ll listen to President Barack Obama.

In a recently resurfaced video from 2011, then-President Obama called on the federal government to cut wasteful government spending and programs, even the ones that "a lot of people care about."

"Everyone knows that getting rid of the deficit will require some tough decisions, and that includes cutting back on billions of dollars in programs that a lot of people care about," the former president said in the nearly 14-year-old clip.

As a reminder to Democratic figures demanding an end to the Trump administration’s agenda of cutting wasteful government spending, conservative users on X shared the old video of Obama lobbying for similar things.

Though Obama mentioned the importance of these more painful cuts, he stressed that the U.S. government should at least get rid of its "pointless waste and stupid spending that doesn’t benefit anybody."

He added that it's "waste we should be getting rid of even if we didn’t have a deficit."

"No amount of waste is acceptable, especially when it’s your money," Obama said, referring to American taxpayers. "Just as families are living within their means, government should too."

Obama even provided some examples of this "stupid spending," asking viewers, "Did you know the federal government pays for a website devoted to a folk music ensemble made up of forest rangers? They’re called the ‘Fiddlin’ Foresters.’"

"I’ll put their music on my iPod, but I’m not paying for their websites."

The 44th president went on to mention what other wasteful things taxpayers were paying for, including "thousands of buildings across the country that no one uses."

Obama even announced that he was putting then-Vice President Joe Biden in charge of this effort to "hunt down misspent tax dollars in every agency and department of this government."

Biden made an appearance in the clip, noting how the job is going to take "relentless focus."

"We’re holding ourselves accountable, and we’re deeply committed and focused on making government function better," he said.

Conservatives shared the video as proof that even Democratic figures saw the need for dramatic spending cuts.

Musk shared the clip, writing, "Obama sounds exactly like @DOGE!!"

Podcast host Joe Rogan said, "Took 14 years and @elonmusk & @realDonaldTrump for the talk to become action."

Sports radio host Glenn Ordway commented, "Sounds like Trump is just doing exactly what Obama did in 2011...don't remember Dems complaining then."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, shared the video as well, writing, "There’s a video/tweet for everything (2011)."

