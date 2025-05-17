FLASHBACK: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocks Hur report detailing Biden's mental decline as 'random s---'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough criticized then-Special Counsel Robert Hur on his program in 2024 for his controversial report, parts of which were highly covered by the media and raised concerns about former President Biden's mental capabilities.

"I wonder what pasture he will wonder off into," Scarborough said on his program at the time in a clip that has resurfaced on social media, beginning his attack on Hur for his report, showed the president struggling with key memories, including when his son Beau died, when he left the vice presidency, and why he was in possession of classified documents he shouldn't have had.

"You know, with Joe Biden, I noticed, he didn't really tie his tie well," Scarborough said, mocking the details that Hur gave in his original report. "The tie knot suggested that maybe [Biden] has arthritis in his left thumb."

BIDEN STRUGGLES WITH WORDS, KEY MEMORIES IN LEAKED AUDIO FROM SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR INTERVIEW

"Where are you going with this?" Brzezinski asked Scarborough, her husband and co-host.

"I'm just saying this guy says such random s---!" Scarborough said, demanding that Hur apologize for his report.

"Does he hope he gets a judgeship? I think he does. I think he hopes he gets a judgeship if Donald Trump gets elected again because he's trying out, because he humiliated himself with that display."

BIDEN INTERVIEW AUDIO REVEALS WHO BROUGHT UP BEAU'S DEATH — AND IT WASN'T HUR

Hur's pivotal release of his interview with Biden has again resurfaced in national news media, with audio leaked to Axios of the original interview.

The audio was leaked after more than a year of congressional lawmakers demanding its release amid questions about the former president’s memory lapses and mental acuity.

The transcript of Biden’s interview with Hur was released last year, and confirmed the president’s frequent memory lapses.

When asked by Hur about where he kept papers he was actively working on around 2017 and 2018, Biden said that Beau Biden was either "deployed or is dying" at that time. Beau died in 2015. At one point, Biden said to himself "When did Beau die?" and a lawyer answered that it was 2015.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.