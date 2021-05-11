Fighter jets heard during Fox News live report as death toll in Israel climbs

The death toll in Israel continued to climb early into Wednesday morning after Hamas fired dozens of rockets towards Israel's second-largest city, Tel Aviv.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported another fatality in Israel as explosions launched from fighter jets were heard in the distance during a live report on "Hannity."

AMERICAN ISRAELI FAMILY SPEAKS OUT FROM BOMB SHELTER AS HAMAS TARGETS CENTRAL ISRAEL

"Just before we came on with you here, Sean, there were more rockets fired from the Gaza strip, and we saw different barrages from different areas of Gaza," Yingst says.

"Israel's missile defense system, the Iron Dome, was able to intercept a number of these rockets that were fired, but unfortunately, according to Israeli media, there has been another fatality."

According to the Israeli Defense Force, "hundreds" of rockets from Palestinian militant groups hit southern Israel and Tel Aviv late Tuesday and extended the attacks into Wednesday morning.

"It’s 3AM and more rockets are being fired at Tel Aviv. Families are being woken up & rushed to bomb shelters," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

"[Over[ the past 24 hours, we have seen more than 500 rockets fired from Gaza into southern and central Israel. It all started yesterday around 6:00 P.M. when Hamas, the group in control of Gaza, threatened to fire rockets toward Jerusalem," Yingst said.

"They kept their promise and did just that. Israel has been responding across the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and drone strikes."

NETANYAHU CALLS STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER VIOLENT CLASHES IN LOD

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported at least 30 dead, among them known Islamic jihadists responsible for the barrage of rockets.

"A 13 story building [was] also destroyed, as the factions there say if any more towers are hit, they will fire more rockets toward Tel Aviv," Yingst reported, noting the sound of "explosions inside Gaza" from fighter jets targeting more positions in response to the rocket fire that just happened a few moments ago."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to use "all the force he can" to restore security to the area.