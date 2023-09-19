Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman defiant as critics roast loosened dress code on his behalf

Sen. Schumer quietly amended the dress code on Sunday

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Sen. Fetterman hits back at critics over loosened dress code: 'More important things' to talk about Video

Sen. Fetterman hits back at critics over loosened dress code: 'More important things' to talk about

Sen. John Fetterman hit back at critics of the now-loosened Senate dress code and argued that there were more important things to talk about during an appearance on MSNBC.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., responded to critics of the Senate dress code, which will no longer be enforced, and argued during an interview on MSNBC that there were more important things to discuss. 

MSNBC's Chris Hayes started the interview by joking about "the most pressing issue of our time," before Fetterman weighed in on the topic. 

"Of course, I’ve heard about it. I’ve heard that some people are upset about that, and the right have been like losing their mind. You know, they’re just like, ‘Oh my god, you know, dogs and cats are living together,’ and you know, like I said, aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?" he said.

Hayes quoted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-GA., who said, the move was "disgraceful," and added, "stop lowering the bar."

Sen. Fetterman

Sen. Fetterman responded to critics about the Senate dress code during an interview on MSNBC.  (Screenshot/MSNBC/AllIn)

FETTERMAN BLASTED BY CONSERVATIVES AFTER SENATE DROPS DRESS CODE: 'STOP LOWERING THE BAR!'

Fetterman responded to Greene and wondered why she cared about the way he dresses.

"Well her platform, really— she runs on more and more ding-a-ling, pics, you know in the meetings over in the Congress. So, again, I’m not really sure why she cares how I dress, but you know, she really takes it a different way," he said. 

Fetterman's usual gym shorts and hoodie attire has kept him from entering the Senate chamber as he was voting from the door of the Senate instead of entering the voting from the floor.

People entering the chamber still must adhere to the dress code, but it will no longer be enforced for senators. 

Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) (3rd L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) listen during a news conference on debt limit at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PHOTOS: FETTERMAN RETURNS TO SENATE IN SWEATSHIRT, SHORTS AFTER MONTHS LONG HOSPITAL STAY

Conservatives took issue with the move, as others would be required to wear business attire while in the chamber.

"If my interns can put on a suit so can a U.S. Senator," Rep. Ryan Zinke, MT., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

The Pennsylvania senator responded to some critics on Twitter as well, including Nate Silver, the founder of the data news site FiveThirtyEight. 

US President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro look on as US Senator John Fetterman

Sen. Fetterman has been frequently criticized for his casual attire. (JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Starting a new political party for people who don't give a s--- either about how John Fetterman dresses or what Lauren Boebert does in a theater," Silver wrote.

"I dress like you predict," Fetterman said to Silver, who is an election and political statistician.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.