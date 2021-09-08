Expand / Collapse search
Taliban form all-male government with ex-Gitmo detainees scoring key positions: LIVE UPDATES

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is one of the loudest critics of the Taliban’s choice for key positions in the new Afghanistan government, calling the picks a “line-up of thugs and butchers.” Four of the five Guantanamo detainees who were released during President Obama’s administration in exchange for U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl hold senior positions in the interim government.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions to Khairullah Khairkhwa, Norullah Noori, Abdul Haq Wasiq, and Mohammad Fazl; all of whom were released in a 2014 deal between the Obama administration and the Taliban to free Bergdahl, whom the Taliban had held as a prisoner since 2009.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced that Khairkhwa would serve as acting minister for information and culture, Noori would serve as acting minister of borders and tribal affairs, Wasiq would serve as acting director of intelligence, and Fazl would serve as deputy defense minister.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

White House says 'no rush' to recognize newly announced Taliban government in Afghanistan

The White House on Tuesday said there is "no rush" to recognize the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan, saying that recognition from the U.S. will be "dependent" on their actions, as the group announced the formation of its new government. 

Press secretary Jen Psaki, during a gaggle to reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday, was asked about when the Biden administration to recognize the Taliban. 

"There's no rush to recognition, and that will be planned dependent on what steps the Taliban takes," Psaki said. "The world will be watching whether they allow for American citizens, whether they allow individuals to leave who want to, and how they treat women and girls around the country." 

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Florida congressional candidate working to get Americans out of Afghanistan

Florida congressional candidate and U.S. Army combat veteran Cory Mills spoke with Sean Hannity on his efforts to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan on Tuesday night. 

Mills discussed how the Biden administration failed to properly evacuate U.S. citizens, forcing people like him to take action.

"If the administration had done what it was supposed to do, it would not be necessary for guys like myself or the brave members of our team," Mills said.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

