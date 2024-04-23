Fed up with traffic-blocking protests, California Dems back GOP bill to double fines

Some Democratic lawmakers in California are so fed up with the recent anti-Israel demonstrations in the state that they’re backing a Republican-led bill to double fines for protesters that stop emergency vehicles while blocking major roadways.

Politico reported Monday that "Legislation authored by a Republican cleared a key committee vote Monday at the Capitol with crucial support from four Democrats, who defied the committee chair to advance the bill."

The piece noted that this vote "signals a split among Democrats, who dominate the state Legislature and have been divided by the protests over the war that have roiled major cities and universities."

The Assembly Transportation Committee passed Assembly Bill 2742 on an 8-5 vote, with Democrats Juan Carrillo, Diane Papan, Chris Ward and Gregg Hart siding with Republicans to pass it, according to The San Joaquin Valley Sun.

The bill, which still has to pass in the full Assembly, the Senate and be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was authored by Republican Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez and would double fines for protesters who block highways and prevent first responders and emergency vehicles from getting through.

"If it's $100, double it to $200, up to $1,000. Nothing egregious," Sanchez told Fox News Digital about the bill last week. "It would just give people more tools in the toolbox to hold protesters accountable. And I think that's a very reasonable ask."

"When you're talking about potentially stopping people from being able to get to emergency medical needs, it's less than a speeding ticket nowadays. So, I feel like asking just to double the penalty or the fines necessary to show them we are more serious about what you're doing, and please do it somewhere else, I don’t think that’s asking too much at all," she said.

The push to double penalties for law-breaking protesters comes amid a wave of anti-Israel demonstrations that have caused major obstructions to traffic in the state. Agitators blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on April 15, stranding commuters on the bridge for up to seven hours.

"When there are adult temper tantrums like that, I want to see them held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Enough is enough," Sanchez said.

Assemblymember Lori Wilson, a Democrat who opposed the bill and chairs the Transportation committee, said, "I still believe that the bill is unnecessary and ultimately will not solve the problem," according to Politico.