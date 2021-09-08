'Fearless' host Jason Whitlock cheers return of college football, packed stadiums

Americans have reached the conclusion they need to "live and deal with Covid, not live in fear of Covid," and that’s why countless numbers of college football fans packed stadiums across the nation last weekend, Jason Whitlock, host of "Fearless," told Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night.

JASON WHITLOCK: The American people are starting to wake up. They’re tired of being trapped in this game of fear and control that’s being played by Fauci and a lot of politicians on the left, and the American people are starting to wise up.

They’re smarter and wiser than corporate media. They’re smarter than politicians that play politics with every crisis and every issue – and we’re getting back to normal. People are getting comfortable with the fact -- there’s no denial of the impact of Covid. But there is a growing reality we’re going to have to live and deal with Covid, not live in fear of Covid.

So I was very happy to see this [full college football stadiums]. We’ve gotta remember these college football stadiums are outside our urban core and cities, major cities that are more Democratic-controlled.

And so basically, Laura, I hate to politicize it but it’s just true. You saw ‘Trump America’ out in full force at college stadiums.

