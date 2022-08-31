Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

The FBI are the 'very last people on earth who should be trusted' in dispute like the Trump raid: Hemingway

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reacts to DoJ opposing Trump's request for a special master

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
This is a disaster for the FBI: Mollie Hemingway Video

This is a disaster for the FBI: Mollie Hemingway

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway criticizes the FBI's role in its raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said the FBI are the "very last people on earth who should be trusted" in a dispute like that over the Trump raid Wednesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TELLS JUDGE IT ALREADY REVIEWED TRUMP DOCUMENTS

HEMINGWAY: The very last people on earth who should be trusted in any dispute of this nature is the FBI. The FBI admitted already that they had fabricated evidence to go get a search warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. They have done very little other than meddle in elections going back to the 2016 election. They meddled in that election in two ways, both by weaponizing Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for Russia collusion hoax, but also by downplaying the problems posed by Hillary Clinton. In 2018, they'd already known for a year that there was nothing to the Russia collusion hoax at best, if they ever believed it. And yet they had that Mueller probe going on and on for years to meddle in that election. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

The FBI are the last people on earth who should be trusted in any dispute of this nature: Hemingway Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.