The FBI are the 'very last people on earth who should be trusted' in dispute like the Trump raid: Hemingway

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said the FBI are the "very last people on earth who should be trusted" in a dispute like that over the Trump raid Wednesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TELLS JUDGE IT ALREADY REVIEWED TRUMP DOCUMENTS

HEMINGWAY: The very last people on earth who should be trusted in any dispute of this nature is the FBI. The FBI admitted already that they had fabricated evidence to go get a search warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. They have done very little other than meddle in elections going back to the 2016 election. They meddled in that election in two ways, both by weaponizing Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for Russia collusion hoax, but also by downplaying the problems posed by Hillary Clinton. In 2018, they'd already known for a year that there was nothing to the Russia collusion hoax at best, if they ever believed it. And yet they had that Mueller probe going on and on for years to meddle in that election.

