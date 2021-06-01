Fauci follows in Cuomo's footsteps with book touting 'lessons' amid ongoing COVID pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci appears to be taking a page from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's playbook by releasing a memoir about the so-called "lessons" he has learned in public service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled "Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward," the 80-page book will be released in November and is set to cover Fauci's career as a public health official, including his tenure as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind— AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19—Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility. The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles," the Barnes & Noble summary of the book reads.

"Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future."

"Expected the Unexpected," which is being published by National Geographic Books, is tied to an upcoming documentary about the official. A spokesperson for NIAID told Fox News that Fauci will not earn any royalties from the book.

The release of Fauci's book, however, is sparking comparisons to Cuomo's controversial memoir, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

"same energy," The Habibi Bros co-host Siraj Hashmi reacted, putting Fauci and Cuomo's books side-by-side.

"I really need the people in charge of handling this pandemic to stop writing books about how they're handling this pandemic while they're still doing it," Tablet Magazine CTO Noam Blum knocked the authors.

"If there's an iota of justice in the world, history will treat this book like it's currently treating the one by Andrew Cuomo," Townhall.com writer Scott Morefield tweeted.

Cuomo's memoir, which was released back in October, has been at the center of multiple scandals as it was suggested in previous reporting from The New York Times that the book was tied to the Cuomo administration's efforts to hide New York's COVID nursing home deaths in order to paint a rosier picture of the Democrat's response to the pandemic. There is also an investigation into whether Cuomo used government-funded resources, including his top aides, in writing the book.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who advised then-President Donald Trump and now advises President Joe Biden, previously praised New York's response to the pandemic in comparison to other parts of the country.

"We've got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around," Fauci told "PBS NewsHour" in July. "Remember, we can do it. We know that when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We've done it. We've done it in New York."

"New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you're talking about," Fauci added.

Fauci became a national figure as a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force under the Trump administration and while he has been widely embraced by the left during the pandemic, the top health official has been lambasted by the right over various COVID flip-flops he has had and his recent media appearances critics say inadvertently discourages Americans to get the vaccine.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.