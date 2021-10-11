Fauci accused of undermining vaccine for saying it's 'tough to predict' when Americans can go maskless indoors

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was "tough to predict" when Americans could again mingle maskless indoors on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

"It's always tough to predict that," Fauci told co-host Dana Bash when she asked him when vaccinated Americans can once again show their faces inside. "I think if we continue to go down in the cases that we're seeing right now and more and more people get vaccinated, as the dynamics of the outbreak, namely the amount of virus circling the community goes down, I hope we'll be able to pull back on some of those restrictions to get closer to what we really feel is normal in the community."

"I hope that's soon but I can't give a prediction on that date, Dana," he added.

Fauci said he'd need to see the number of cases get to "well below 10,000" cases a day before considering relaxing the guidelines.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, was one of a few lawmakers to disagree with Fauci's take, asking Google to take action.

Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said he respected Fauci's "commitment to the illusion."

Several others called Fauci a "clown" and said he had a "smirk" on his face when he answered Bash's question. Others suggested the epidemiologist was undermining the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More viewers called out the "hypocrisy" of liberals calling for mask mandates, but breaking the rules themselves. Former President Barack Obama and many of his guests were not wearing masks at his infamous birthday party at Martha's Vineyard over the summer, and Hollywood celebrities have gone maskless at certain points during this season's parties and award shows, such as the glitzy Met Gala or the Emmys.

Fauci also gave his blessing to children partaking in Halloween during his conversation with Bash. He said children can enjoy the holiday, if cases and deaths continue to decline.

"You can get out there – you're outdoors for the most part, at least, when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating – and enjoy it," Fauci said. "I mean, this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.