'Appalling' for Fauci to follow Gov. Cuomo in profiting off pandemic: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, that he thinks it’s "appalling" that Dr. Anthony Fauci appears to be following in Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s footsteps, by profiting off the coronavirus pandemic with the release of a new book.

JOE CONCHA: Dr. Fauci, I think his credibility is waning at this point because he is so overexposed. He's never met a microphone he didn't like, and half the time he's doing interviews, sharing his feelings, you know, hair standing in the back of your neck sort of thing instead of actual data, actual science. Look, I think many in the country threw up in their mouth a little bit when they heard that Dr. Anthony Fauci will be releasing a book on the pandemic, thereby profiting off the pandemic.

We should probably bundle this book, you know, save a couple of bucks with Andrew Cuomo’s book, who got a five million dollar book advance while the pandemic was still raging so he could spike the football in the end zone, talking about what a great job he did. What he did, this isn’t even up for debate, was the worst job of any governor.

If you look at the numbers again, you had Cuomo profiting off a pandemic, a government official. Now we have Fauci doing it as well. I think this is appalling.



WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: