Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Father of child killed in Parkland shooting spars with Gavin Newsom over gun rights: 'Sit this one out'

Gun control doesn’t work because ‘criminals don’t obey gun laws,’ Ryan Petty said

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Gov. Gavin Newsom slams Second Amendment following mass shooting in Monterey Park Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom slams Second Amendment following mass shooting in Monterey Park

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at the Second Amendment during an interview with CBS News.

WalkUp Foundation founder Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter in the Parkland, Florida shooting, told Gov. Gavin Newsom that more gun control would not have saved his daughter's life.

Petty was responding to Newsom's claims that a new bill endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on concealed carry of firearms would put Floridians in danger. 

"FACT: Permitless carry does not make you safer," Newsom, an avid gun control advocate, tweeted Monday. 

FLORIDA BILL COULD HAND GUN OWNERS HUGE WIN, MAKE THE US A CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY-MAJORITY COUNTRY

"FACT: Permitless carry does not make you safer," Newsom, an avid gun control advocate, tweeted Monday. 

"FACT: Permitless carry does not make you safer," Newsom, an avid gun control advocate, tweeted Monday.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom also took a swipe at DeSantis for "proposing [the bill] near the 5th anniversary of Parkland," a mass shooting that took the lives of 17 students and teachers on Feb. 14, 2018. 

Ryan Petty, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Alaina in the Parkland shooting, responded directly to Newsom on Twitter.

"Hey Gavin, my daughter Alaina was killed at Parkland and I support permit-less carry in Florida. If my daughter were alive she’d be carrying, because she would be defenseless in a gun free zone."

"Sit this one out," he wrote. 

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM LASHES OUT AT 'TRASH ORGANIZATION' NRA AFTER SECOND AMENDMENT 'HYPOCRISY' ACCUSATION

Petty said that more gun control would not make schools or communities across the country safer in a phone interview with Fox News Digital.  

"California has suffered some horrific tragedies over the last couple weeks in mass shootings and gun control advocates promise that if we just implement their preferred policies, we’ll be safer as a nation."

But the promise that gun control laws would make life safer has turned out to be false, Petty said.

Ryan Petty's daughter, Alaina Petty, was 14 when she was killed in the Parkland school shooting. 

Ryan Petty's daughter, Alaina Petty, was 14 when she was killed in the Parkland school shooting.  (FOX 13 Tampa)

"California has enacted what you could only call ‘the dream’ for gun-control advocates and it is not proving to make Californians any safer. The reason is simple," Petty explained. 

"Criminals don’t obey gun laws."

FLORIDA BILL COULD HAND GUN OWNERS HUGE WIN, MAKE THE US A CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY-MAJORITY COUNTRY

He continued: "The only thing Gavin Newsom and the California legislature have accomplished is curtailing the rights of law-abiding Californians and in doing so they have made no one safer." 

Petty, who sits on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission and is tasked with investigating the shooting, understands what happened at Parkland better than most.

"There isn’t anyone on the planet that understands what happened at Parkland better than this commission. I’ve seen the video, I’ve sat through the testimony, I understand what happened." 

Nikolas Cruz, pictured, shot students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz, pictured, shot students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

His time studying the Parkland tragedy has led him to conclude that "none of the gun control proposals" that have been put forward in Florida or in California "would have made a difference in Parkland." 

"When you understand what happened in Parkland, you understand that the best way to prevent these attacks is to stop them before they start, but once they start, you have to stop them as quickly as possible," he said. 

Californians are being told that the only thing that stands between them and safety is more gun control, according to Petty.

SENATE REPUBLICANS PUSH FOR CONCEALED CARRY RECIPROCITY IN NEW SECOND AMENDMENT BILL

Gavin Newsom said that the Second Amendment was becoming a "suicide pact" in a recent interview with CBS News. 

Gavin Newsom said that the Second Amendment was becoming a "suicide pact" in a recent interview with CBS News.  (Screenshot/CBS News)

But Petty had a different message for the people of California. 

"I think Californians should just lift their heads up and realize that what they’re doing isn’t making them any safer. You can’t perpetually be just one more gun law away from public safety and that’s, unfortunately, what the gun control advocates are peddling." 

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.