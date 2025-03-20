‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ returns for season 3 with fresh faces, new drama, and the search for true love

FOX is saddling up for another season of love, livestock, and city-meets-country culture clashes with "Farmer Wants a Wife" season 3. The hit reality series is back, once again pairing down-to-earth farmers with city-dwelling women to see if romance can take root in the heartland.

This season’s bachelors, Jay Woods, Matt Warren, John Sansone, and Colton Hendricks stopped by "Fox & Friends" Thursday ahead of the premiere to dish on their search for love.

"The biggest thing I look for in a woman is somebody who is willing to kind of accept that farm life," said Woods, a hay and cattle farmer from Florence, Alabama.

"Somebody who is a great mother, a great wife. A team, so we can build it together."

That desire for a true partner seems to be a common thread among the men, including recently divorced single father, Hendricks, who is looking for someone to grow his family with on his Arkansas cattle ranch.

"I don’t want [my son] too far behind his other brothers and sisters," Hendricks shared.

For Warren, a 30-year-old avocado and exotic fruit farmer from California, the farm work itself isn’t a dealbreaker, as his focus is on faith and family.

"Faith is always number one. It’s super important to me," Warren explained.

"I don’t need anyone to work on the farm. I can take care of that part. I just, you know, want a good partner, and a good friend, and somebody who’s going to want to raise kids with me."



Season 3 kicks off Thursday, March 20, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX, with each farmer inviting several single women to his farm where they’ll trade city comforts for the challenges of rural life.

According to Woods, some of the women adapt more easily than others. "It’s hit or miss," he admitted, but audiences will have to tune in to see who thrives, and who bolts back to the city.

This season also brings a fresh face to the hosting role: actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, best known for starring in 1991's "Father of the Bride." Williams-Paisley, who married country music star Brad Paisley and embraced rural life herself, says she relates to the women on the show.

As the season unfolds, the hopeful city women — including a zoo employee, a nurse, and a paralegal — will swap skyscrapers for silos in the hopes of finding lasting love.

With "Farmer Wants a Wife" already boasting an impressive track record of airing in 34 countries and resulting in hundreds of marriages and children worldwide, it’s safe to say this country love experiment knows how to make a match.