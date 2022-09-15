Farage: 'With China there,' Putin won't turn to nuclear weapons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former member of Parliament and UK Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage gave his take on China's relationship with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine Thursday on "The Story."

NIGEL FARAGE: Yeah. Look, you know, I wish it wasn't the way that it is, but as I repeat the point right now, Putin [is] under pressure, losing thousands of men, lost, you know, 2,000 square miles of territory over the course of the last couple of weeks.

My fear was would he turn to those nuclear weapons, albeit limited tactical battlefield weapons. I sense with China there he won't do it.

