The Story
Published

Farage: 'With China there,' Putin won't turn to nuclear weapons

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, thanks in part to American aid

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage joins Martha MacCallum in London to break down statements made by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the war in Ukraine on 'The Story.'

Former member of Parliament and UK Independence Party Leader Nigel Farage gave his take on China's relationship with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine Thursday on "The Story."

XI QUESTIONS PUTIN OVER ‘CONCERNS’ WITH WAR IN UKRAINE IN FACE TO FACE MEETING

NIGEL FARAGE: Yeah. Look, you know, I wish it wasn't the way that it is, but as I repeat the point right now, Putin [is] under pressure, losing thousands of men, lost, you know, 2,000 square miles of territory over the course of the last couple of weeks. 

FIVE REASONS WHY THE GROWING RUSSIA-CHINA STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP PRESENTS AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO THE US

My fear was would he turn to those nuclear weapons, albeit limited tactical battlefield weapons. I sense with China there he won't do it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

China has 'never fully backed' Putin's war in Ukraine: Farage Video


 

