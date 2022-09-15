Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia says US would cross 'red line' if it gives longer-range missiles to Ukraine

Moscow says U.S. would become a 'direct party' in the war if it provides longer-range missiles to Ukraine

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Morale and leadership 'bad' among Russian forces: Lt Gen Kellogg Video

Morale and leadership 'bad' among Russian forces: Lt Gen Kellogg

Fox News contributor Lt Gen Keith Kellogg gives his analysis on what Ukranian forces should be doing to continue their counteroffensive against the Russians successfully on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia on Thursday issued another threat to the U.S., saying it would cross a "red line" if Washington supplied Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

Moscow "reserves the right to defend its territory," Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, according to Reuters.

The U.S. has already provided 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, with more on the way. They have a range of roughly 50 miles.

A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center in Washington state May 23, 2011.

A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center in Washington state May 23, 2011. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP/File)

Ukraine has called on the U.S. and other nations to assist it further as it pushes the frontline farther east and retakes territory in the northern Kharkiv region. 

ZELENSKYY'S HOMETOWN IN UKRAINE FLOODS AFTER RUSSIAN CRUISE MISSILE STRIKES BREAK DAM

Kyiv has argued for months that it needs longer-range missile capabilities, like the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which has a range of roughly 185 miles, to grapple with its roughly 1,500-mile-long battle front.

A U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill.

A U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)

RUSSIA IN UKRAINE SEES BREAKDOWN IN COMMAND AND CONTROL AS TROOPS WITHDRAW IN 'PANIC': UK INTELLIGENCE

The longer-range missile systems could also prove beneficial to Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his troops will not stop resisting Russia until all of Ukraine has been liberated, including Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014. 

"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line and will become a direct party to the conflict," Zakharova said.

The White House has repeatedly said that while it promises to keep providing Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid, it is not prepared to send certain missile systems like the ATACMS.

U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill.

U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration has cited concerns over sparking World War III, which Ukraine has scoffed at, saying it has no intention of firing on Russian territory. 

The fight over Crimea will likely prove a difficult battle as Russia has viewed it as claimed land since its invasion nearly a decade ago. 

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.