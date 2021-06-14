MSNBC host fumes over unlikelihood of packing the Supreme Court

MSNBC guest host Jason Johnson on Saturday railed against the unlikelihood that additional seats would be added to the U.S. Supreme Court and create a liberal majority.

The far-left host argued the court's ideological balance was crucial considering it would be taking up cases concerning Roe vs. Wade and affirmative action in college admissions, and criticized Senate Republicans for opposing the process that's come to be known as "court packing."

LIBERAL JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER FORCEFULLY OPPOSES COURT PACKING

Johnson responded to a viewer's question about what process was needed to add more justices to the court, and make it more "fair and balanced."

"The topic of the court’s composition and ideological balance is crucial, especially now that the court has a 6-3 conservative majority," Johnson said, before stating that the legal process for changing the court's composition was simple because all Congress needed to do was pass a law. "Of course, saying Congress just has to pass a law is a little like saying in a couple of weeks in a gym I can be Simone Biles."

Congressional Democrats introduced a bill in April called the Judiciary Act of 2021, which would increase the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to thirteen. Republicans are starkly opposed, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., describing the bill as an attempt to "destroy" the court's "legitimacy."

MSNBC HOST CALLS ON LIBERAL SUPREME COURT JUSTICE BREYER TO RETIRE AFTER HIS WARNING AGAINST 'COURT-PACKING'

"You can be sure Mitch McConnell will do anything not to give President Biden a chance to appoint new justices and ruin the conservative majority that Mitch has worked so, so hard for," Johnson continued, before claiming McConnell stole the seat vacated by Justice Antonin Scalia upon his death in 2016 that eventually went to Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Johnson didn't mention Senate Democrats are hardly united on the matter as well. Newly elected Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., both said last year they were against court-packing.

President Biden has previously expressed opposition to court-packing, once calling President Franklin Roosevelt's attempt to add six justices to the court in 1937 "a bonehead idea." He, however, signed an executive order in April forming a 36-member commission to study the size of the court, as well as other possible reforms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the meantime, some progressives have shifted their focus to 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, urging the liberal justice to step down now and make room for one of Biden's picks, a younger liberal justice who could be on the court for decades, perhaps even the first Black woman. Imagine that," Johnson said.