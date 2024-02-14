Famous London theater bans comedian after leading chant against Jewish attendees: 'No place on our stages'

A famous London theater has banned comedian Paul Currie after attendees reported that he led a chant against Jewish members of the audience and shouted at them to leave the venue.

"Such appalling actions are unacceptable and have no place on our stages, now or ever. We will not be inviting Paul Currie back to perform at our venue," The Soho Theater said in a statement.

According to information provided by a Jewish attendee to the Campaign Against Antisemitism, around 200 people attended the one-hour "Shtoom" show where Currie allegedly led his audience in discriminatory chanting.

Toward the end of the performance, Currie brought a Ukrainian and Palestinian Authority flag onstage and asked the crowd to applaud. When Currie noticed that one Israeli audience member did not stand and clap, he began shouting at the man, saying things like "get out of my show" and "get the f--k out."

The attendee described feeling uncomfortable as the audience began chanting along with the comedian, yelling "get out" and "free Palestine" until the man and those he came to the show with left.

Soho Theater said on Tuesday that they will not tolerate intimidation due to an audience member's nationality, race, religion, or beliefs and claimed Jewish attendees were subjected to "verbal abuse" by Curry.

"Whilst we robustly support the right of artists to express a wide range of views in their shows, intimidation of audience members, acts of antisemitism, or any other forms of racism will not be tolerated," Soho Theater added.

The venue revealed that they had been discussing the incident with the audience who attended the event and were consulting with the police.

Soho Theater said they are also working with the Campaign Against Antisemitism and are taking professional advice to safeguard the establishment's "much-valued inclusivity."

A Met Police spokesman told the Daily Mail on Monday that a report had been submitted to them regarding the incident and "inquiries are ongoing."

The Charity Commission announced that it is also looking into whether "there is a role" for the regulator to play in the unfolding investigation.

Currie did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.