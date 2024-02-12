Famous London theater investigating after Jews say they were forced out, audience screamed ‘free Palestine’

A famous London theater, that used to be a synagogue, has issued an apology following a Saturday incident where several Jewish attendees said they were forced out of the establishment when a comedian urged the audience to chant "free Palestine" and "get the f—k out."



In a statement posted to X, Soho Theatre said they were "sorry and saddened" by the incident that took place during a performance by comedian Paul Currie. The theater also revealed that they would investigate what transpired after audience members said they were "upset" and "hurt" by the conduct of the audience and the onstage act.

"We take this very seriously and are looking into the detail of what happened as thoroughly, as sensitively and as quickly as we can. It is important us that Soho Theatre is as welcoming and inclusive place for all," the statement continued.

According to information provided by a Jewish attendee to the Campaign Against Antisemitism, around 200 people attended the one-hour "Shtoom" show where Currie allegedly led his audience in discriminatory chanting.

Toward the end of the performance, Currie brought a Ukrainian and Palestinian Authority flag onstage and asked the crowd to applaud. After everyone returned to their seats, Currie noticed a young Israeli man sitting in the second row who did not stand. He asked the man why he did not participate and whether he enjoyed the show.

"I enjoyed your show until you brought out the Palestinian Authority flag," the man allegedly replied.

The anonymous attendee said things escalated when Currie began shouting at the man, saying things like "get out of my show," "f—k off" and "get the f—k out of here," according to Campaign Against Antisemitism.

The attendee described feeling uncomfortable as the audience began chanting along with the comedian, yelling "get out" and "free Palestine" until the man and those he came to the show with left.

The eyewitness and friends then approached a manager to report what had happened, but the worker appeared unhelpful and more concerned with other tasks. She allegedly told them to "back off and stand further away from her" and asked them to send an e-mail detailing the complaint.

The manager allegedly also dismissed the concern, noting they "support free speech at Soho Theatre."

"Our friends later received a message from someone they knew who had also been at the show, saying that after we left, the situation became even more inflamed," an attendee told Campaign Against Antisemitism. "The chanting carried on for quite some time. Currie turned to the audience and said: ‘I may get into trouble for this. Can you ensure you write some positive stuff about me on social media?’"

"Leaving the theater, I felt threatened. I didn’t know if I was going to get physically assaulted. We were all shaken. We were extremely upset and anxious," the attendee added. "It felt like we were welcome in the theater as long as our identities of Jews weren’t known, and the minute our identities were known, we felt threatened."

A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson said the incident was "atrocious" and announced they are working with a team of lawyers to ensure "those who instigated and enabled it are held to account."

"These allegations are of deeply disturbing discriminatory abuse against Jews. Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but hounding Jews out of theaters is reminiscent of humanity’s darkest days and must have no place in central London in 2024," the spokesperson said.

Currie did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.