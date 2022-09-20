Fairfax County Public Schools 'thoroughly reviewing' Virginia's new model policies on transgender students

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a letter from the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools, the district said they are "thoroughly reviewing" a new policy from Gov. Youngkin's administration regarding transgender students, but failed to mention parents, a key group in Youngkin's policy.

The letter, addressed to FCPS Families and written by Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid, reads, "I understand the concerns that our LGBTQIA+ staff, student, and family community have about what this change of direction by the state may mean for our school division. Please be assured that FCPS remains committed to an inclusive learning environment for each and every student and staff member and that our schools will continue to be safe and respectful learning spaces."

While the letter does mention "families," it does not directly address the involvement of parents, which Youngkin's new model policies were designed to address.

"We will be thoroughly reviewing the new state proposed model policy in the coming days and will share a more detailed response to the newly proposed policy soon. In the meantime, we remain committed to maintaining equitable opportunities and access for each of our students, staff, and families in a justice-centered, future-focused, and student-driven school environment," the letter concludes.

GOV. YOUNGKIN INTRODUCES NEW MODEL POLICY FOR VIRGINIA TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

Virginia's Dept. of Education asserted in the new model policies that "parents have the right to make decisions with respect to their children" and that the "policies shall be drafted to safeguard parents’ rights with respect to their child, and to facilitate the exercise of those rights."

The policies go on to cite the 14th Amendment in the Constitution which gives parents a "fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children."

Youngkin on Friday updated "model policies" regarding the treatment of transgender students, claiming that the previous "guidelines disregarded the rights of parents."

The Virginia Department of Education updated its 2021 Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools, noting that the guidelines under the previous administration "disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students."

PARENT GROUPS REACT TO BIDEN ADMIN'S UPCOMING TITLE IX CHANGES: ‘BLURRING AND IN EFFECT ERASING WOMEN’

The new policies also stated that the previous guidelines "promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools."

"The Department hereby withdraws the 2021 Model Policies, which have no further force and effect, and hereby provides these 2022 Model Policies, which are effective immediately," the updated policy, published Friday, read.

Every Virigina school board is required to "adopt policies" that are consistent with the 2022 Model Policies.

FORMER EDUCATION SEC. BETSY DEVOS SOUNDS OFF ON RUMORED BIDEN TITLE IX CHANGES: ‘A BRIDGE TOO FAR’

The new policies define "sex" as biological sex, and "transgender student" as "a public school student whose parent has requested in writing, due to their child’s persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs with his or her sex, that their child be so identified while at school."

Youngkin’s newly proposed model policy is scheduled for a 30-day public comment period starting September 26.

Last month, Fairfax County Public Schools released new training materials for teachers to show students can change their name and pronouns on school documents without parental consent.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Documents obtained by Fox News show slides instructing teachers to allow students to change their pronouns in class, on official records, and use locker rooms and bathrooms in line with their chosen gender.

Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Sally Persons and Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.