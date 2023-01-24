Explicit Batman spinoff is just the latest HBO Max series to sexualize classic cartoon characters

After continuing to roll out episodes of the critically panned, woke, and sexually uninhibited "Scooby-Doo" spinoff, "Velma," HBO just unveiled its newest irreverent and sexed-up take on the DC Comics Batman universe, the " Harley Quinn " Valentine’s Day special.

The trailer for the new HBO Max Original, "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special" was released Monday and previewed a very adult take on the romantic holiday and beloved Batman characters.

In one instance, the trailer implied an intense lesbian sex scene between titular character and Joker’s usual flame Harley Quinn and classic Gotham City villain Poison Ivy.

‘GROTESQUE’ NEW BATMAN STORY FEATURES THE JOKER BECOMING PREGNANT AND GIVING BIRTH TO A ‘HANDSOME’ BABY

In addition to the trailer hinting at graphic scenes between the two female characters, it showed images of violent BDSM scenes and previewed a storyline in which Quinn’s latest antics apparently turns the city into one giant orgy.

The trailer is also littered with NSFW adult humor as well.

In a description of the special, AnimationWorldNetwork.com gave only vague innuendos as to its content. The outlet stated, "The lovable duo celebrates their first Valentine’s Day together while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, most romantic, pastel pink and extremely erotic holiday! The mayhem and madness hit the streamer February 9."

Further describing the plot, it added, "In the special, Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, while Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry."

Previewing the graphic nature, the description concluded, "Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love."

The trailer revealed that Quinn’s obsessive lengths involve a graphic love scene with Poison Ivy which releases a chemical concoction throughout Gotham City, compelling its residents to have sex with one another.

Dealing with a massive city-wide orgy looks to be the one of the central plot points of the upcoming special.

VELMA IS OFFICIALLY REVEALED TO BE A LESBIAN IN NEW 'SCOOBY-DOO' FILM

Bane’s efforts apparently result in him tying up a date for a violent BDSM session, and it seems the description’s point about Clayface’s "self-love" is somewhat self-explanatory.

Of course, HBO is open about the special – based on the HBO Max Original "Harley Quinn" series – being adult programming. Though it does follow a trend of the network shoehorning mature, raunchy and progressive content into yet another beloved children’s product.

HBO’s latest series "Velma," an adult take on the "Scooby-Doo" Mystery Gang, has been annihilated by critics for its "woke" and sexual themes. Executive produced by "The Office" actress Mindy Kaling, the animated series is currently the third-lowest rated TV show in IMDB history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP