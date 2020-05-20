Student files complaint claiming College Board AP exams discriminate against blind and deaf students



A New Jersey high school student has filed complaints with the United States Department of Justice and Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights claiming that the accommodations the College Board is offering for her Advanced Placement (AP) exams are insufficient and discriminatory.

Kaleigh Brendle is a junior at the Scholars’ Center for the Humanities. She is legally blind and has been reading brail since she was 3 years old. Just as she was preparing for her AP exams, she was notified that hard copy Braille tests were being discontinued for the remainder of the year, something she says wouldn’t have happened if the coronavirus hadn’t shut down the country.



“Under normal circumstances, I would have been provided with a hard copy Braille test, which included tactile graphics of images, political cartoons, maps, paintings of planes, etc.,” Brendle told Fox News.



