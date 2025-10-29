Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones blasts ‘Free Palestine’ hypocrisy on Trump Middle East peace deal

Kaya Jones said she's been shocked by rising antisemitism on the left and right

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones praises Donald Trump’s Middle East peace deal and calls out Hollywood’s "Free Palestine" activists for staying silent after the ceasefire.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones is applauding President Donald Trump’s recent Middle East peace deal, calling it a necessary step toward ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and she's calling out anti-Israel celebrities who've stayed silent.

"We need peace. We needed a deal in place, and he was willing to get it done," she told Fox News Digital. "You can’t complain for peace, and then the guy works on peace, and then you’re like, ‘Well, I don’t like it,’ or you don’t say anything about it."

Roughly two years after the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel sparked a war in Gaza, both sides agreed to the first phase of a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire plan. Trump announced the breakthrough on Oct. 8, 2025. Under the plan, Hamas agreed to release all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Israel freeing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including about 250 convicted of violent attacks or terrorism.

Jones' praise for Trump comes as Hollywood's most outspoken "Free Palestine" activists face criticism following the ceasefire and hostage release.

Free Palestine protest sign, Kaya Jones singing

Protesters hold a "Free Palestine" sign during a rally. Singer Kaya Jones, formerly of the Pussycat Dolls, is an outspoken Christian and advocate for Israel. (Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Images/Forge Film Studios)

'DOCTOR WHO' ACTRESS ADMITS SHE HAD 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME' BEFORE GAZA PEACE DEAL

"Will & Grace" star Debra Messing and comedian Michael Rapaport were among those criticizing their peers in the industry for not celebrating the historic news.

"After 2 years of screaming ‘Ceasefire Now!!’ It is clear that was never the issue. It was eradicating Israel," Messing shared on her Instagram stories. 

"[It] was never about peace. It was about performance," Rapaport also wrote in an Oct. 11 Facebook post that named several entertainers who've been vocal in their activism for Gaza.

Jones said that no matter what Trump does, for some people it would never "be enough."

"We want the war to end," she added. "Anyone who loves life or loves children and humanity…. you should want a peace deal."

Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish headshots

Hundreds of actors and actresses, singers and other entertainers have advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza through anti-Israel activist organizations. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images/ Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CELEBRITIES WHO CALLED FOR CEASEFIRE IN GAZA FACE SCRUTINY AFTER TRUMP PEACE DEAL BREAKTHROUGH

Despite the fragile truce — which Israeli officials have alleged Hamas violated at points since the deal took effect — Jones said she’s proud of Trump’s efforts to "make headway in a very hard situation." 

The former pop star turned outspoken Christian said her support for Israel is rooted in her faith, and she's been alarmed by rising antisemitism, even among believers.

"For me, seeing Christians that don't know their Bible, it's scary. Because that's the foundation of the faith," she said. "It's alarming."

Kaya Jones in Israel

Singer and former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones has visited Israel to work with a humanitarian group providing dolls and toiletries to women and children following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. (Kaya Jones)

TRUMP SAYS 'WHOLE WORLD CAME TOGETHER' TO SECURE ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL AFTER MONTHS OF DEADLOCK

"I'm seeing a lot of Christian influencers, and people that say they love Jesus being anti-Israel. And that's kind of shocking to me," she added. "Because as a believer, the Bible says otherwise. And so you either believe in the Bible or you're calling God a liar. Point-blank, period."

Jones, who now performs as a Christian artist, has traveled to Israel to assist with ministry work and recently released her new album, "The Royal Collection," in 2025, which is inspired by her faith journey after being baptized in 2021. 

She said the album delivers a hopeful message for believers to recognize their worth.

Kaya Jones speaking at event

Singer Kaya Jones, now an outspoken Christian who's pro-life, shared her personal story about her abortions while in the Pussycat Dolls, at the West Coast Walk for Life in San Francisco, Jan. 20, 2024. (YouTube/ Walk for Life West Coast)

JARED KUSHNER DETAILS WORKING AROUND '50 YEARS OF STUPID WORD GAMES' IN MIDDLE EAST FOR CEASEFIRE DEAL

"God wants you to know how special you are, how much He loves you, and you're perfectly and wonderfully made," she explained. "The world's gonna tell you, you've got to do all the things to you to be better. I myself have gone through that, as a woman just not feeling enough, nothing's enough. And God tells you in the Scriptures you are enough, and He made you in his image, so you're royal."

"So really it was about conveying that you are set apart, that you are perfectly and wonderfully made, that you were of a royal priesthood, that through our Lord and Savior you have complete salvation, and you also have the authority over the things he conquered," she added. "So really about raising to your potential and realizing that you really are royal."

Fox News' Greg Norman and Trey Yingst contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

