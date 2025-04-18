Ex-Obama aide doesn't ‘want to hear’ from Biden right now as 'enraging' new details about cover-up emerge

Former Obama aide Tommy Vietor has no interest in hearing from former President Joe Biden as more alleged details emerge about how his administration hid his decline.

Biden took shots at the Trump administration's Social Security policies in his first major speech since leaving the White House on Tuesday evening. Biden's keynote address, which ran less than an hour, overwhelmingly focused on his accomplishments with Social Security when he was president and criticized his successor.

Vietor and Brian Tyler Cohen were not impressed in a Thursday video of "Pod Save America," as Mediaite observed.

"Listen, I’m grateful to Joe Biden for the things he did, for his decades of service. I don’t want to hear him giving speeches right now. I’m sorry, I know that’s s----y. I know that’s petty. He doesn’t owe me anything. My opinion doesn’t matter here. I don’t want to hear — I’m very mad at Joe Biden," Vietor said, reacting to the former president’s speech. "So I’ve been reading Jake Tapper’s book about the Biden administration and the steps taken to kind of hide his decline. I can’t get into the details, it’s still embargoed, but it is enraging."

BIDEN AIDES ‘SCRIPTED’ EVERYTHING, ALLOWED HIS FACULTIES TO ‘ATROPHY,’ NEW BOOK CLAIMS

CNN host Jake Tapper is promoting his upcoming book, "Original Sin," investigating Biden's mental decline and its cover-up by members of the Democratic Party that wound up changing the course of the 2024 election.

Cohen touted numerous legislative accomplishments of Biden’s presidency, but ultimately agreed he is not the right man for the moment.

"We have a gerontocracy problem in our party," Cohen said. "And so the reality is that the last thing we should be doing right now is giving the biggest platforms to the people who really are holding back the party more broadly in a moment where we are desperate for and desperately need generational change."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Vietor agreed on the need for generational change, arguing the party needs to look "forward, not backwards."

"We don’t want to talk about his administration right now," he said. "People are pissed, they’re mad about inflation. Democrats are mad at the administration for how it went for Kamala Harris. I get that he’s giving speeches, it’s probably paying the bills, but I don’t wanna hear them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.