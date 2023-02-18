Ex-KGB spy gives lesson in Soviet-style seduction

Ex-Russian spy Aliia Roza discussed her mission to empower people with Soviet-style techniques she learned from the KGB that also helped her save countless lives from gang trafficking on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ON SEXUALITY: ‘I DON’T REALLY BELIEVE IN STRAIGHT PEOPLE'

ALIIA ROZA: I was born into the family of a high-ranking officer, my father, in 1984, and when I turned 18 years old, he brought me to the military investigation department fighting against human- and drug-trafficking, and I was the chosen one from 350 students. Just, like, five girls were chosen to have this program, the art of seduction, where we learned linguistic programing, persuasion, manipulation, seduction techniques — all the techniques which were collected from the KGB psychologists and really, like, they programed us to sacrifice our bodies and our lives for the country.

…

When I was growing up in a Soviet Union country, the male dominance was so strong. I was constantly abused and raped by my commanders and then by criminals and I had to sacrifice my body constantly, right? When I fled my country and I lived in so many countries like Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Greece, and I shared my story, everybody there was saying, "Shh, don't tell anyone, don't share your story, this is too dangerous, just don't say anything." And when I came here just two years ago, it's just a blessing for me and for my son because I love this country, and it's the country of freedom, and it felt like now, I feel so safe and secure here, I just want to share and want to empower women here, and I started to share these techniques. It's actually empowering people and not just women, but everybody, if you know the art of seduction, you can use it in the office, you can be in any negotiations, you can really make your career much better.