Ex-CNN producer blasts network for ignoring attack on its own crew by Minnesota mob: 'Glaring omission'

CNN continues to take heat for downplaying an attack on its own crew by a violent mob Wednesday during demonstrations in Minnesota, as a former network staffer feels CNN made a "glaring omission."

Ex-CNN digital producer Steve Krakauer addressed the situation in his Fourth Watch newsletter in a section headlined, "CNN crew is assaulted and chased away from protest, but CNN ignores the story."

His former employer overlooked CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez and his crew were being harassed in Brooklyn Center, as chaos following the police shooting of Daunte Wright continued.

"This seems ... like a pretty scary incident," Krakauer wrote. "But it also seems like ... news. Because obviously the crowd was not all peaceful. And video shows an angry crowd - angry at the media - so much so that Marquez could not even do his job. Video, of course, that is compelling and news-worthy. And yet, never made it to the air."

The story was also notably absent from CNN’s "Reliable Sources" newsletter on Wednesday despite author Brian Stelter typically defending the free press at all costs. Krakauer continued to monitor CNN to see if it would eventually address the situation.

"In fact, Marquez was not mentioned and did not appear on CNN all day until 6pm [Thursday]," noting Anderson Cooper's show "ignored the incident" despite using Marquez to report on the ongoing demonstrations.

"The lack of coverage by CNN of the story is a glaring omission - and it hurts all peaceful protesters if those who are being violent are ignored," Krakauer wrote.

CNN viewers missed out on dramatic footage captured by Washington Examiner reporter Nic Rowan of a heated exchange outside the suburban police department between the CNN crew, led by Marquez, and a group of protesters. One of the crew members insisted to the crowd that "it's all peace."

Then a crew member was struck in the head by a large water bottle, causing him to fall to the ground.

"A bottle of water knocked you out?" a man is heard mocking the journalist before laughing.

While others at the scene called for a medic, the CNN crew member insisted he was "fine" after he got up.

Marquez was heard telling one of the demonstrators that the crowd needs to "chill out."

"We're from CNN. We're reporters. We are covering what's here," Marquez said.

As Rowan documented, the CNN crew was then chased away with the mob ordering them to "get the f--- out of here" and hurling more objects at them.

"We don't want any trouble," the crew member who was hit with the water bottle told the crowd with his hands in the air.

The mob continued to throw objects at their car as crew members tried to drive away.

