'Everywhere Biden moves, death comes': Texas Lt Gov eviscerates president over border crisis, Mideast attacks

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick didn't hold back Monday while discussing President Biden and the repercussions of his "weak" leadership domestically and internationally, telling Fox News he has left a trail of "death" in his political wake.

Patrick first criticized Biden's opposition to Texas law enforcement installing razor wire at a park along the Mexican border in Maverick County that had seen a deluge of illegal foreign nationals for some time.

He said that while Texas is not looking for confrontation with the feds, the border must be secure for the safety of Texans and Americans.

"The idea that the Biden administration would want to stop us from securing the border tells you all you need to know about their goals," Patrick said.

EX-FBI OFFICIAL WARNS BIDEN'S OPEN BORDER COULD LEAD TO 10/7-STYLE ATTACK

"And, our prayers go out to those soldiers [from] Georgia who lost their lives," he added, referring to three service members who were killed by an Iran-backed drone strike on a base near the Jordan-Syria border.

Patrick called it another example of the deadly consequences of Biden administration leadership.

"Everywhere the president, this president, Biden moves, death comes with him: Fentanyl across the border, people drowning in the river, people killed here by MS-13; soldiers killed afar," Patrick said.

When asked on multiple occasions last fall by reporters and in interviews with CBS News, Biden offered the same response when asked what his message is to Iran and terror groups like Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"Don't," Biden said.

TEXAS AG SAYS BORDER LOOKS LIKE BIDEN ‘CUT A DEAL’ WITH CARTELS

Since the fall, there have been at least 165 attacks on U.S. forces in the Mideast.

The three service members killed at the Jordanian base, known as Tower 22, were Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga.; Spc. Kennedy Landon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Ga.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga.

The three had been deployed from Fort Moore – formerly Fort Benning, Georgia.

Thirteen U.S. service members were also killed in Biden's heavily-criticized 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan – after a suicide bomber blew themselves up at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate.

On "The Story," Patrick said he is increasingly confident continued repercussions of Biden's leadership will lead to his being replaced by former President Trump in November's election.

At the border, Patrick said he has visited with Texas National Guard troops who are continuing to install razor wire to Biden's dismay, pledging that if the administration orders Border Patrol to cut it down, Texas will reinstall it.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that about 95% of the cross-border smugglers Texas apprehends have been U.S. citizens, which he said was an astonishing figure.

"[T]he cartels are working with the street gangs in America, not only to move their drugs, but they are literally sending them GPS coordinates to match-up with the people that are sending across the border. And the cartels have it made…" he said.

"[Biden] is not interested in securing the border. He doesn't care about that."

Patrick also noted Texas passed a law this year that applies a ten-year minimum sentence to any U.S. citizen convicted of aiding cartels in smuggling operations.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.