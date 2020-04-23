ESPN's Todd McShay will miss NFL Draft while recovering from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay will miss the 2020 NFL Draft because he’s recovering from coronavirus.

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year. I’m home recovering from coronavirus,” McShay wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“For now, I just want to say I miss you all – my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today,” McShay continued. “I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes."

McShay, who joined ESPN in 2006 and has been a fixture of the network’s NFL Draft coverage ever since, was originally scheduled to be part of parent company ABC’s coverage. He is a fan favorite of ESPN viewers who recently ranked the top 300 prospects and provided detailed breakdowns on top players.

“ESPN's top priority is the health and safety of our employees. While Todd won't appear on our NFL Draft telecasts this weekend, we will be thinking of him throughout the event and doing our very best to make him proud. Todd is a widely respected member of the ESPN family, and he has our continued well wishes and unwavering support," ESPN vice president Seth Markman said in a statement.

McShay’s absence won’t be the only thing that looks different to fans this year.

The NFL originally had planned to have the draft in Las Vegas with the entire Strip being on display as the football world focused on the cream of the college football crop – but the coronavirus pandemic put an end to those plans.

The league will now hold the selection process remotely, instead of having the players up on a stage to shake NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand or give him a chest bump. Goodell will actually announce the picks from his basement and NFL general managers have set up makeshift war rooms in their homes.

The three-day event kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.