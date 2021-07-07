ESPN reporter pulled from finals exemplifies ‘hypocrisy in woke culture’: Clay Travis

Outkick founder Clay Travis told, "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has always been "super woke publicly" and called the Maria Taylor drama a "huge mess" for the sports network. Travis made the comments after Nichols complained about Taylor getting the NBA Finals hosting gig last year over what she suggested was for "diversity" reasons.



RACHEL NICHOLS NO LONGER NBA FINALS SIDELINE REPORTER AMID MARIA TAYLOR DRAMA

CLAY TRAVIS: [Rachel Nichols] actually lost two jobs now, and they are uncertain if her show is ever going to return to air, meaning Rachel Nichols –- and this is all come out of a tape that was made over a year ago when she was inside the NBA bubble — Rachel Nichols did not know her home camera there in the hotel room was on and had a conversation about being replaced by Maria Taylor, a black woman, and said the reason why she was losing her job was because of ESPN issues with diversity, implying quite clearly that Maria Taylor was getting her job because of the color of Maria Taylor's skin.

Now, what's ironic about this is Rachel Nichols has always been super woke publicly. She praised the NBA over the disastrous decision to move the All-Star game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, over a transgender bathroom bill. She’s lectured the rest of the American sporting public for a long time about diversity and inclusion issues…

But then, behind closed doors, suddenly, she appears to be something that she has claimed not to be, and/or the hypocrisy finally reveals itself, which is, as you guys know, many of the super woke white people love the idea of diversity and inclusion as long as their own jobs aren't impacted by that diversity and inclusion push — and this is what's blown up on Rachel Nichols. It's a huge mess for ESPN, and honestly, we're not sure if she's going to be able to continue working at the network.



