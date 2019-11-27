ESPN dragged over inaccurate ‘Rocky IV’ tweet declaring Christmas knockout occurred ‘on this day’

ESPN faced the wrath of Twitter on Wednesday when the self-proclaimed Worldwide Leader in Sports stated that Rocky Balboa defeated Ivan Drago “on this date in 1985” -- only for critics to point out the fictional fight took place on Christmas.

“Rocky IV” was released on Nov. 27, 1985 but the film’s title bout took place on Christmas, with Sylvester Stallone’s character mentioning the holiday during his climactic victory speech.

ESPN’s verified Twitter account shared an image of the fight captioned, “On this day in 1985, Rocky Balboa shocked the world, knocking out Ivan Drago in the 15th round.” Detailed-oriented movie buffs quickly scolded ESPN for the social media mishap.

TRUMP TWEETS PHOTO OF HIMSELF AS 'ROCKY' AHEAD OF MORE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said “only an absolute buffoon doesn’t know the fight was [on] Christmas,” while political pundit Stephen Miller joked that ESPN “should be taken off the air.”

A Syracuse University professor wrote, “Technically true. Nov. 27, 1985 is when the movie was released, but the Balboa-Drago fight was on Christmas. Which begs another question. Is Rocky IV a Christmas movie?”

Twitter was flooded with other messages mocking ESPN for botching the date:

ESPN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rocky was in the news a lot on Wednesday as President Trump made noise on Twitter by posting a picture of his face superimposed onto the character. The tweet, which didn't include any context, came after polling showed voters souring on impeachment and as House Democrats prepare another round of hearings.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.