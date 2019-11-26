CNN analyst: Impeachment polling is a 'warning sign' for Democrats

Recent polling could be a warning sign to House Democrats that they failed to convince the public that President Trump should be impeached when they held hearings on the matter last week, Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade said on Tuesday.

"I do think that this polling, is sort of a warning sign for them. I mean, if they’re not able to move public sentiment at all with those five hearings with ... a dozen State Department or [National Security Council] officials coming forward and testifying against the president," Bade told CNN. "I mean, that's a problem for them. I mean, this should be a high point for them in terms of making the case to the voters."

CNN's John King reported on polling that showed 40 percent of Americans believed Democrats were abusing their constitutional powers.

Polling has shown that both independents and Democrats have started to lose interest in impeachment.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of independents questioned in an NPR/PBS/Marist poll conducted Nov. 11-15 did not support impeaching and removing Trump from office, with just 42 percent backing such a move.

That’s a noticeable dip in support compared with the previous NPR/PBS/Marist poll – conducted the first week in October – when support stood at 45 percent.

In addition, a Gallup poll conducted the first two weeks of November indicated that 45 percent of independent voters supported impeaching and removing the president – with 53 percent opposing the move. That’s a switch from October when the previous Gallup survey put the split at 53-44 percent.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.