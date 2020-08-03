Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published
Last Update 28 mins ago

Trump campaign accuses Biden campaign of leaving 'trap door' open for ex-VP to avoid debates

Erin Perrine says Biden may have agreed to debates, 'but not actually if he would show up'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Trump campaign: The president is on the rise in the pollsVideo

Trump campaign: The president is on the rise in the polls

Is the Trump campaign under pressure to reset before the election? Trump 2020 campaign press communications director Erin Perrine responds.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is leaving themselves room to keep the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee out of this fall's scheduled presidential debates, Trump 2020 media communications director Erin Perrine told "The Story" Monday.

Earlier on Fox News, Biden deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingifeld told “America’s Newsroom” that Biden was the "one candidate in this race who has agreed to three debates".

"The Trump campaign has actually not agreed yet to participate in the debates set by the presidential debate commission."

Biden campaign official: Biden has agreed to debates already, Trump camp hasn'tVideo

Perrine told host Sandra Smith Monday night on "The Story," that Bedingfield's comment was misguided, saying that "President Trump will be debating Joe Biden if Joe Biden decides to show up."

"Kate left herself a little bit of a trap door there in not concretely saying Joe Biden will actually debate President Trump," Perrine said of Bedingfield. "She said he agreed to the debates but not actually if he would show up."

Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien: 'We want more debates' against Biden and 'sooner'Video

"The American people deserve to see that exchange of ideas ...," Perrine continued. "We should be having those earlier because of the structure of the election process [and] early voting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to be able to have that exchange of ideas [and] show the stark contrast that exists between President Trump's America First policies and Joe Biden's plagiarism and policies of the past."

Trending in Media