Eric Trump on the president's Tulsa rally: 'You need the spirit back in the country'

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump spoke with "Fox Report" anchor Jon Scott Saturday from the site of his father's Tulsa, Okla., rally.

"We've taken every precaution and people here, I can tell you, feel very safe. They feel very comfortable. They feel very safe. We've done it the right way. But at some point, you have to open back up our country," Trump said.

"And people have made their individual choices to come," he said Saturday, hours before his father was set to take the stage at his first campaign rally in months. "And people are obviously having a good time. And you know what, John? You need the spirit back in the country."

MCENANY HITS MEDIA FOR HEALTH CONCERNS OVER RALLY: 'YOU SHOULD EXHIBIT THAT SAME CONCERN FOR THE PROTESTERS'

"This is what the country wants. This is actually a great example of where the country wants to go. They want this energy. They want the spirit. They want to get out of their house," Trump said. "And I can tell you, as you can probably hear right now on camera, people want to be here and they're having a great time."

The rally is the first since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the country in March.

Trump supporters lined up for days to secure their seats at the event, and the Trump campaign had touted receiving more than one million ticket requests.

But the rally raised concerns that it could be a “super spreader” event for coronavirus, as it is taking place in an indoor arena. The Trump campaign has said it intends to conduct temperature checks, distribute hand sanitizer and hand out masks.

Scott asked about the concerns over the president's event during the coronavirus pandemic.

"They don't mind if there's a protest of thousands of people walking down Fifth Avenue in New York City," Trump said. "But as soon as you get a great group of people, friendly, you know, innocent, nice people in here who want to come for a great cause, all of a sudden because it's my father and it's because it's awesome, because it's a platform that they don't approve of. You know, they all go nuts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also dismissed concerns over recent polling showing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead of President Trump.

"Listen, the polls are wrong, John. The polls are manipulated. The polls just aren't accurate. And I don't think anybody would say that Joe Biden has any enthusiasm going into the next few months," Trump said. "He just doesn't he doesn't have enthusiasm. He doesn't have support. He can't do the rallies. He can't get people to show up for him."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.