Eric Trump rips Biden after first press conference in 89 days: 'The man has no fight in him'

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump told "Hannity" Tuesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's press conference showed that the former vice president "has no fight in him."

"First of all, he had zero energy ... I have to watch this stuff [and] I had a tough time watching it," the president's second son told host Sean Hannity. "I mean, everybody was falling asleep. He didn't make any sense. He was stumbling through it ... He has no confidence. He didn't answer anything. Everything he said was very ... generic. The man has no fight in him."

BIDEN ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'DERELICTION OF DUTY' OVER RUSSIA BOUNTY REPORTS IN FIRST PRESS BRIEFING IN NEARLY 3 MONTHS

Biden made some headlines while taking questions from reporters in Wilmington, Del., including his announcement that he would not hold any campaign rallies due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said Confederate statues should be removed from public locations and placed in museums but urged government officials to "protect" statues of other historical figures like Christopher Columbus and George Washington.

The 77-year-old Biden also told Fox News' Doug McKelway that he is "constantly tested" for cognitive decline.

Eric Trump trashed the media for its performance at the presser, saying it was another example of the double standard between its dealings with Biden and its dealings with his father, President Trump.

"You see these little softballs where Joe Biden's going through this list ... "Trump said. "And by the way, there's no question he had the questions and the interview questions there, because every single time he called on somebody he looked down and he read his notes."

"The double standard's incredible. People see through it," Trump said. "They see that the media is 99 percent in in that camp and they see how unfair the system is."

Trump said he couldn't picture Biden dealing with countries like China and Russia, while praising his father.

"Could you imagine him going against China? Can you imagine him going against Russia?" he asked. "My father's taken on the entire world, taken on, you know, all of Europe. He's taken on the U.N.. He's taken on China. He's taken on Mexico. He's taken on everybody. Because guess what? They were all totally ripping apart our country and using and abusing us."

