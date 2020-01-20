Eric Trump says Dems 'detest' President Trump 'because he's getting results they could never get'

Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her party's impeachment of his father will ultimately end in his reelection this coming November.

"We are going to win this election nine months from now. Our fundraising is through the charts," Trump said Monday on "Hannity."

"My father is not.... a swamp creature," he continued, "my father has been independently successful, he doesn't need this job. That is why they [Democrats] can't stand him. Quite frankly, he's getting results that they could never get and they detest him because of that."

Discussing the upcoming Senate impeachment trial scheduled to begin Tuesday, Trump told Sean Hannity that he believes Senate Republicans are "united now more than ever."

"They are more united now than ever before," he said. "They [Democrats] have cried wolf so many times. We know what the Democrats are all about. They tried this with Russia. They tried this with [Supreme Court Justice Brett ] Kavanaugh, they're trying this with Ukraine. The Republicans know what these people are doing."

Eric Trump also took aim at the mainstream media for their failure to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for their business dealings abroad. Hunter Biden's involvement with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings was the subject of President Trump's July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine, which sparked the Democrats' impeachment push.

"The media does this with absolutely everything. They are the lobbying arm for the Democratic Party. Make no mistake about it," Trump said.

"They don't care to investigate Joe [Biden]. They don't care that his son was making $600,000 to do a job that he knew absolutely nothing about. They don't care that he got $1.5 billion from China. I mean, going on the list. This is what the media in this country does," he said. "It's frankly sad and it's wrong."