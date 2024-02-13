Eric Adams warns NYC is 'out of room' amid sanctuary struggle: People will soon be 'sleeping on the streets'

Mayor Eric Adams stressed with a sense of urgency that New York City has run 'out of room,' as the escalating migrant crisis engulfs not only the Big Apple, but other major cities across the U.S.

"Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not," the NYC mayor recently told Fox Nation. "It's not like New York is not saying we are not a city of immigrants. We are. We have a rich history of immigrants, but we can't take the global problem and it become our problem. That is unfair to New Yorkers, and is unfair to migrants."

Thanks to New York City's sanctuary city policies, Eric Adams faces a predicament – the city is bursting at the seams and is struggling to find places to house everyone yet - thanks to these policies - he is unable to hand migrants who are repeat offenders over to I.C.E.



Thanks to a "right to shelter" rule enacted in the 1980s, he is also legally required to house everyone.



NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS MIGRANT CRISIS WILL LEAD TO ‘EXTREMELY PAINFUL’ BUDGET CUTS; DOESN'T EXPECT FEDS TO HELP

Sitting down with FOX 5 New York's Rosanna Scotto for an interview featured on the Fox Nation special, "The Sanctuary Trap," Adams pressed the point that NYC's resources are strained, and that everything has reached capacity.

"We're not just saying we're out of room as a soundbite. We're out of room, literally. People are going to be eventually sleeping on the streets," he continued.



ERIC ADAMS SLAMS BIDEN FOR NOT MEETING, IGNORING MIGRANT CRISIS ON NYC VISIT: ‘EVERYBODY KNOWS WHERE I AM’

"What would it take for you to close the front door?" Scotto, who co-anchors ‘Good Day New York,’ asked.

Adams replied that he doesn't have the authority to tell people they can't come in, adding that, even if a migrant commits crime repeatedly, New York authorities are unable to turn them over to I.C.E.

"The law states that we cannot notify I.C.E. I cannot break the law and enforce the law. I can't deport. I can't stop people from coming in, repeated criminal behavior, I can't report to I.C.E. for deportation. So there's certain things I can't do."



NEW YORK CITY OFFERING MIGRANTS PLANE TICKETS OUT OF CITY: ‘WE’RE OUT OF SPACE'

Adams explained, however, that challenges to the right to shelter rule are in progress in the court system, saying, "We stated that it wasn't meant to be for migrants and asylum seekers."

Meanwhile, news buzzes around the migrant crisis' crippling effects on the New York City area as resources are stretched thin, some migrants engage in violent altercations with NYPD officers and, in one instance, high school students were temporarily forced to shift to remote learning so that migrants could take shelter inside their school.

Scotto, in "The Sanctuary Trap," also takes a trip to the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan to give viewers a rare look inside the first stop for any migrant claiming asylum in New York City.

The hotel became a relief center for migrants beginning last year, allowing them to get food and vaccinations, as well as meet with caseworkers.



CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION

To hear more from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and to get a deeper inside look at the migrant crisis straining America's most populous city, sign up for Fox Nation and stream, "The Sanctuary Trap," today.