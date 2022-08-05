Enes Kanter Freedom reacts to possible trade for Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison
Professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom gives his take on Russia sentencing Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."
ENES KANTER FREEDOM: First of all, you know, she pleaded guilty and the sentence is harsh, and of course, like everyone else, I want her to return back home because I know how the Russian jails can get tough.
I know one thing that she misses: the national anthem — every word of the national anthem in that Russian jails. But, you know, I've been following her case very closely and the one thing that I will say, we cannot be sending a merchant of death, a person who is responsible for thousands of lives by selling illegal weapons in Africa, in Asia, and we cannot trade that horrible human being for her. It's just not a fair trade.
