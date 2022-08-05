Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Enes Kanter Freedom reacts to possible trade for Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Enes Kanter Freedom: This is not a fair trade Video

Enes Kanter Freedom: This is not a fair trade

Professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom reacts to Russia sentencing Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom gives his take on Russia sentencing Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on "The Story with Martha MacCallum." 

ENES KANTER FREEDOM: First of all, you know, she pleaded guilty and the sentence is harsh, and of course, like everyone else, I want her to return back home because I know how the Russian jails can get tough.

3 MORE SHIPS DEPART UKRAINIAN PORTS AFTER RUSSIA INVASION TRAPPED VESSELS WITH GRAIN FOR MONTHS 

I know one thing that she misses: the national anthem — every word of the national anthem in that Russian jails. But, you know, I've been following her case very closely and the one thing that I will say, we cannot be sending a merchant of death, a person who is responsible for thousands of lives by selling illegal weapons in Africa, in Asia, and we cannot trade that horrible human being for her. It's just not a fair trade. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Enes Kanter Freedom: Griner for Russian arms dealer 'not a fair trade' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.