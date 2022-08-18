I miss ‘the slumber party effect’: Emily Compagno

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how R-rated films are struggling the most at the box office than they have in years on ‘Gutfeld!’

Emily Compagno discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests how getting R-rated movies for sleepovers was much different than streaming from your living room today on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE NARRATIVE IS FALLING APART

EMILY COMPAGNO: I mean, I hear what you're saying. I feel like I just miss growing up like the slumber party effect, which I feel like is now equivalent to the whole Netflix and show thing. So everyone can bring all their millions of kids and go to the theater and watch their G-rated whatever. And those of us at home, like we did in the eighties, we go to the R-rated section in five-star video and then bring home like the 7th Sign and Nightmare on Elm Street. All the fun stuff we would watch us at a slumber party, and that's equivalent to now Sunday night movie nights that we all do at each other's apartments where we stream an R-rated horror film. 

