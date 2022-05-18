Emily Compagno says investigations coming for Black Lives Matter leaders: 'Tip of the iceberg'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno ripped Black Lives Matter, warning the latest scandal is just the "tip of the iceberg" after tax documents alleged donations were given to family members. Compagno predicted there could be IRS investigations on the horizon given the significance of the misuse.

BLACK LIVES MATTER PAID NEARLY $4 MILLION TO BOARD SECRETARY, CO-FOUNDER'S BOTHER, AND FATHER OF HER CHILD

EMILY COMPAGNO: Just from this year alone, up to eight out of every ten homicide victims in the city of Chicago are young African-American men, and we have heard nothing from that national organization. And yes, to Joe's point, this is the tip of the iceberg because this is them complying, it's basically an audit to maintain their nonprofit status. This hasn't even touched actually the IRS civil or criminal division, but based on what we know thus far, I wouldn't hold my breath that there wouldn't be one of those investigations because I think one's coming.

