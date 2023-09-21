Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Cowboys roll out AI-powered version of Jerry Jones inside AT&T Stadium to take on fan questions

Jones has owned Dallas Cowboys since 1989

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of the most recognizable figures in the entire NFL. 

Football fans would probably jump at the opportunity to ask Jones, who also serves as the team's general manager, questions if they ever had the chance to meet him. But now, artificial intelligence gives anyone who visits AT&T Stadium the chance to ask Jones questions.

The Cowboys home stadium now features "Meet Jerry Jones — An Interactive Experience," which appears to be an AI-powered hologram of the billionaire. Time will be allotted for visitors who sign up for the "owner's experience tour" or those who opt for private group tours to interact with the technology.

A general view of AT&T Stadium

Artificial intelligence now gives anyone who visits AT&T Stadium the chance ask team owner Jerry Jones questions. (Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images)

"We are very excited to use AI to bring this unique experience to anyone who is visiting AT&T Stadium. Whether it's for a Cowboys game, a college football game, a concert or any other special event, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the technology in a way that we could not even have imagined just a few short years ago," Cowboys senior technology director Eric Green told Fox News Digital.

Chatting with "AI Jerry" comes at a cost, with tickets for the tour starting at $55 per person.

While fans will likely be discouraged from asking questions that touch on a Cowboys player's contract situation or whether a specific player on the injury report will be cleared to play for an upcoming game, questions about Jones' football journey will certainly be up for discussion. 

However, questions about Jones' personal life do not seem to be on the table.

Jerry Jones at MetLife Stadium

Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"We really wanted this experience to be about Mr. Jones' life through a football lens … he has been one of the most impactful figures in the sports for decades now."

"The AI is programmed to answer questions on a broad amount of subject matters … but the tech is also intuitive, so we will see how things go in the early phases and see where it can be tweaked in the future. So, if there are questions that come up about a certain topic that you might not necessarily think it has the capability of answering … it probably will be able to. … We hope the topics that are talked about can provide some fun and interesting insights into one of the best football minds in the NFL," Green said.

Jerry Jones in Minneapolis

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is considered one of the most powerful owners in professional sports. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a video posted to AT&T Stadium's X account, someone was seen asking the hologram "Why did you choose AT&T to be our naming rights partner?"

Jones played college football at Arkansas and went on to have multiple successful business ventures. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for an estimated $150 million.

The Cowboys are now valued at approximately $9 billion, making it the most valuable sports franchise in the world, according to sports business website Sportico's NFL valuations.

The Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium for a matchup against the New England Patriots on Oct. 1.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.