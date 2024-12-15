Elon Musk's mother applauds Democrats seemingly warming up to idea of DOGE: Waste is 'out of control'

Some Democrats appear to be warming up to the idea of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), with some reportedly suggesting their own ideas for slashing costs and government regulations to make sure their voices are included in the mix.

Maye Musk, whose son, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, will co-lead the newfound agency with Vivek Ramaswamy, thinks it's a positive step toward ushering in much-needed change.

"It is out of control and the more it's revealed, it's just horrifying," she said of waste and spending, sitting on the curvy couch with "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday.

ELON MUSK'S MOTHER MAYE ON WHY SHE DOESN'T KEEP CHIPS OR COOKIES AT HOME: ‘YOU CAN’T STOP'

A former Democrat herself, Musk applauded the apparent interest from members of the party to potentially hop on board.

Florida Democratic Rep. Jared Muskowitz is one such party member who has already taken the plunge, becoming the first Democrat to join the new GOP-led congressional caucus that would partner with DOGE to tackle exorbitant spending concerns.

He suggested that more Democrats will follow suit.

"[Doing so] gets you a voice to fight for the things where there's bipartisan agreement and fight against the irrational things that will probably get proposed," he told Axios. The outlet also spoke with other Democrats who had suggestions for making government operate more efficiently.

Musk, on Sunday, added to her comments about the extent of government waste, saying she "can't believe" how much waste and spending has occurred.

ELON MUSK'S MOTHER CALLS HARRIS AN ‘EMBARRASSMENT TO WOMEN,’ FOR HER INABILITY TO ‘PUT A SENTENCE TOGETHER’

"I'm happy that some Democrats really are concerned about that, too, of the waste and the spending," she said.

DOGE is said to operate temporarily, dissolving as soon as its goals of scaling back bureaucracy, eliminating waste and streamlining government functions are achieved, specifically with an intended expiry date of July 4, 2026.

Musk also chatted with Campos-Duffy about raising children, what her son Elon was like as a child and the contents of her new book, "A Woman Makes a Plan."

Of Elon, she said his goal was never to be a billionaire, but to "save the planet" and "explore another planet" so that "civilization can be saved."