Elon Musk
Published

Newt Gingrich: Elon Musk a 'genuine threat' to 'corrupt' Big Tech

Fox News contributor predicts Musk will own Twitter and make it a place the left will 'hate'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicts Elon Musk will successfully purchase Twitter and attract a large following to the platform.

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted Monday Elon Musk will fight his way through the pushback and ultimately own Twitter, telling "Fox & Friends" he believes the billionaire will make the social media platform interesting and dynamic, creating more opportunity for open and free dialogue that progressives will "hate." 

FIVE LIBERAL MEDIA OUTLETS RUN BY BILLIONAIRES THAT HAVE CRITICIZED ELON MUSK'S ATTEMPTED TWITTER PURCHASE

NEWT GINGRICH: We have to understand how corrupt the system has become. You have a bunch of people who protect each other, who invest in each other. You have a handful of very, very wealthy investors who control dozens and dozens of boards. ... Musk would be a genuine threat not just to Twitter, but he'd be a threat to Facebook, he'd be a threat to Google because he would open up and allow people to freely be involved in a dialog.

And he would attract, I think, a huge audience almost overnight. So again, every time he's made a play like this, it's turned out he won bigger, made even more money, did even better. And my guess is in the end, he'll fight his way through, and he'll end up owning Twitter, and he'll make it a very interesting, dynamic place, which the left will hate. They don't want interesting dynamic. They want people robotically repeating what they're told to say.

